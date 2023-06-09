All of my college journalism classes were on the fourth floor.
For the first three years, J Department students had the pleasure of trudging up about 100 steps (110 steps from the basement entrance). Sure, there was an elevator in Davis Hall, but it was rickety and often home to bats or other flying creatures.
In the spring semester of my senior year, the department moved into a state-of-the-art, new $30-million building. We were still on the fourth floor, but the elevators were much nicer and stairwells wider.
It was in those fourth-floor classrooms where we were grilled over spelling, verb tenses, sentence structure and could spend an entire class period debating the placement of a comma.
I remember one first day of class when the professor was going over attendance. Any new student might have their name butchered at first, but our professor was adamant about making sure he had the pronunciation down perfectly.
After calling on an international student, they gave a quick correct pronunciation of their name, but then gave the easy out of calling them by a much easier-to-say English name.
(An aside: Throughout college, I learned that was something commonplace among students from other countries that they’d also go by Americanized names. A soccer teammate from South Korea, Hyunbong, was known to us simply as Chris.)
Our professor kindly told this student that he was glad to know her American name, but was more interested in her given name. He wanted to learn it. Names, after all, are one of the few things every person is given that’s unique to them. When we purposely mispronounce or mock people’s names, it’s not only mean-spirited, but also deeply unkind.
I think about this otherwise mundane interaction often. I think about it often when I see news stories or hear people get offended over someone’s preferred pronouns, name or gender identity.
I think about it a lot this month, which is Pride Month.
Names are all we really have. If I meet someone and they prefer to be called a certain name, I should be a fundamentally decent person and honor that request. Some people don’t go by the name they were given at birth. It’s no different when a trans person wants to go by a new name and not their dead name.
If that person has a preference for the pronouns I use to refer to them, I should do that. It’s not that hard to be a decent person.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are not the enemy, even if certain television news hosts might try to make you think so. Instead, they’re members of our community just like you and me. They have friends and families. Many of us have LGBTQ+ members in our families.
I do.
These people are not advocating for anything except for the privilege of simply existing. Existing. To be able to live a life that’s free from judgment from strangers.
Everyone should be able to live an authentic life true to who they are. It’s much better for everyone than the alternative. It’s up to us as allies, neighbors, friends and acquaintances to simply be kind to others and respect them with the same amount we’d expect from others.
Happy Pride Month to those who celebrate. To those who don’t believe in its merits, I hope you have the ability to gain understanding and a greater perspective of those around us.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
