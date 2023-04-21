When is a story a story? And when is the story-about-the-story the story?
Confused already? Bear with me. It’s a sort of journalism paradox or Catch-22, if you will, and I noticed two of them recently.
To make a nice and tidy point, let’s look at Bud Light. The beer partnered with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a March Madness contest.
Mulvaney, who is a trans woman and frequent target of right-wing social media users, shared an April 1 Instagram video with Bud Light cans promoting the contest.
Two days later, rocker Kid Rock shared another Instagram video using a rifle to shoot at four cases of Bud Light and then gave a four-letter expletive to the beer and its corporate owner, Anheuser-Busch. The video racked up millions of views, making it his biggest hit in years and answers the question, “I wonder what Kid Rock is up to these days.”
The story, as you may have seen it framed on your curated social media feeds, was that Bud Light had gone woke and Kid Rock was leading the boycott.
Is this a story? Or is this just a convenient package of loose facts?
I’d argue the latter, given the amount of misinformation I saw about the campaign. Billion-dollar companies partner with people (we call them “influencers”) who have large social followings all the time to reach new audiences.
If the lede of a story is “this will make you mad,” it’s not a story.
Now, let’s go to the City of New Castle.
A North Hill resident filed a Right to Know request for city employee salaries. He received that information, posted it to Facebook and then was swiftly asked to take it down because the city erroneously included some banking information for its employees past and present. I saw it and read it in real time. I didn’t think it was a huge deal — a mistake, but how many people saw the information and who did it affect?
“The documents produced were essentially a payroll report, but did not include information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth or other personal and confidential information,” said city Administrator Chris Frye, adding the documents produced did not disclose the names of the financial institutions, the routing numbers or full account numbers.
On Monday night, however, WPXI sent a reporter outside of city hall to report on the now week-old story. That’s when it started to be talked about.
Not the story, but the reaction to the story-about-the-story.
The point of journalism is to inform the public of news and opinion.
It’s not to create a story that will surely get clicks and views just because it’s a slow news day.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
