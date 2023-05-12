It was not long after the polls closed on the evening of Nov. 5, 2019, that Mark Elisco had to face the music.
A few blocks away at The Confluence, tunes by Kool & the Gang filled the air as Chris Frye celebrated good times and his underdog victory to become New Castle’s next mayor.
Elisco, the Democratic nominee, instead addressed his family and friends at his Jefferson Street campaign headquarters after leaving a congratulatory phone message to Frye. The former city councilman and New Castle Area School District administrator at that point essentially had been running for mayor since 2014.
He lost by 20-some votes in a primary bid in 2015 to unseat Anthony Mastrangelo, who went on to win an unprecedented third term as mayor. Elisco kept up the fight, cruised to victory in the 2019 Democratic primary and was poised to win the office in a city whose voting demographics still go blue — despite Republican voter registration taking the majority in the county for the first time in decades.
At the New Castle News, we’re journalists and reporters, not prognosticators. However, when former city hall reporter Maria Basileo and I were preparing for Election Day 2019, we figured she should go to the winner’s party. City hall, council and the mayor was her main beat, after all.
Which is why I was at Elisco’s office. It was there, after a short interview he graciously granted me, he said something I thought was telling — “You don’t have Mark Elisco to kick around anymore.”
Elisco’s teaching roots come from the history department. Rare is it good advice to quote Richard Nixon in any arena, let alone politics, but after losing a hard-fought battle it was almost fitting.
He also had this to say to me: “Other than the death of my parents, probably the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had, but it’s what you sign up for.”
Before I hustled out the door to get over to The Confluence, Elisco and I talked some more. He vowed not to run for mayor again.
Four years later, he’s back — and this time with no Republican opposition. In fact, he’s the only declared candidate on either the Democratic or Republican ticket. Unless a write-in candidate emerges or a third-party candidate makes their way onto the November ballot, Elisco will finally be back in city hall.
Much has changed, including the mayor’s duties, which are now largely to act as council’s president. He has vowed, however, to work as a full-time mayor and in lockstep with the city administrator. Frye currently holds that position, but his one-year deal is up at the end of the year. City council’s most important decision of the fall will be deciding to offer Frye another contract or hiring elsewhere.
Much has changed, but much in New Castle politics could stay the same. Whether that’s a good or bad thing will be decided by the voters.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
