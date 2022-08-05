When I was in college attending IUP’s Journalism & Public Relations Department, we learned all the rudimentary aspects of being a fair and honest journalist.
Tell the truth, avoid bias, spell names correctly and get your facts straight are all the basics of being a storyteller — and these basic tenets of reporting haven’t changed in the last 100 years, even if the way we tell stories are drastically different.
Being in professor Randy Jesick’s classes, you learned to be precise in spelling and grammar. You also heard stories from former students. One came back to me this week.
As the story goes, IUP had just finished its new addition of the campus library and affixed its namesake — alumnus and then-state Sen. Patrick J. Stapleton Jr. — to the wall outside the entrance. Associated Press style, used by most news media organizations including the New Castle News for style consistency, instructs not to include a comma after a last name and before a “Jr.” or “Sr.”
What did the wall say? “Patrick J. Stapleton, Jr. Library.”
So, as Jesick said, a couple journalism majors did a bit of editing in the dead of night with a crowbar to fix the mistake.
Last month, New Castle’s Taggart Stadium finally received the first phase of long-needed renovations with a new artificial turf installed. Architectural renderings called for “New Castle” to be printed in block letters in one end zone and “Red Hurricanes” in the other. After an athletic committee meeting, school board President Gary Schooley insisted the school nickname is actually Red Hurricane, singular and without an “S.” Ultimately, that’s the version put down in the end zone.
Conflict ensued.
Schooley is a traditionalist and referenced a 1932 New Castle News article that referenced a football player for New Castle running like a Red Hurricane. Over the years, somewhere an “S” was added to make the team name Red Hurricanes, plural like most other team nicknames.
The result is inconsistency. The New Castle News refers to the team as the Red Hurricane on first reference and as the ‘Canes elsewhere.
The previous turf at Taggart called them the Hurricanes, while the stadium’s scoreboard has both Hurricanes and Hurricane. Same with the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House — “Runnin’ Red Hurricanes” was painted on the wall during the John Sarandrea glory days in the 1990s, while the hardwood says Red Hurricane.
Boys basketball coach Ralph Blundo is in the camp of Red Hurricane, while Athletic Director Sam Flora is firmly a Hurricanes guy. Heck, on the banners hanging on The Rack next to Taggart, Flora is listed as a sponsor of the letter S. The end zone switcheroo was the last straw for Flora, who tendered his AD resignation, effective Nov. 4, after 42 years with the school district.
At another athletic committee meeting on Monday, it was suggested by board member Mark Panella that school Solicitor Charles Sapienza research whether the board ever officially adopted a nickname for its sports teams.
If it hasn’t, the board should do just that. Or start fresh, hold a listening session to collect public input on the name and make a ruling one way or another.
In the grand scheme of things, this is not the biggest issue the district is facing right now, but having all stakeholders in agreement over the district’s branding and how it advertises itself makes sense. That would mean the nine school board members would have to make a hard, public decision.
Or the school can just continue being referred to one name by some and another by others. When new coach Stacy Robinson leads the team onto the new turf for the first time Aug. 26, fans will applaud. The nickname will matter less. In that moment and others like it, New Castle fans will be united in cheering for one of the few things that can bring a city together — its New Castle athletic teams.
Even if you’re tempted, it’s not worth fixing any perceived mistake in the dead of night.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@newsonline.com.)
