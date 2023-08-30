The last few days, readers of the New Castle News have been taken into President Judge Dominick Motto’s courtroom for the trial of Keith Burley.
Burley was charged with — and is now convicted of — first-degree homicide in the gruesome murder of 8-year-old Markie Mason on the night of July 8, 2019, in a Union Township home. That verdict was reached after a swift 11-minute jury deliberation that even District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said was the quickest in his tenure. Lamancusa and his assistant, Emily Sanchez-Parodi, were the prosecutors on behalf of the state, which is nothing outside the ordinary for such a high-profile murder case. What was unordinary is that Burley represented himself.
That’s within his constitutional rights.
But Burley made a spectacle of this trial. Instead of defending himself, he lashed out at Motto, disrespected Lamancusa, spoke over witnesses and dabbled in misogyny. He talked about his private parts, demonstrated twice how he would stab a small boy in the neck with a knife and went off into far-reaching tangents, quoting both LeBron James and the movie “The Matrix.”
A shouting match that broke out Wednesday forced the jury to be dismissed temporarily after Burley’s actions caused Mark Mason Sr. to stand up angrily from his front-row seat.
It was an impossible and unfortunate — that word isn’t strong enough — situation for the elder Mason, Markie’s mother Maram and the rest of the family to sit through this trial. Burley never admitted guilt, and instead shifted the blame to his brother and conspiracy. Burley said the accused murder weapon, a pink knife, couldn’t be his because “I don’t know pink or talk pink. I’m a man.”
Some sort of man. Who takes their anger out on a child?
In Pennsylvania, cameras, cell phones and recording devices aren’t allowed in courtrooms during legal proceedings, so for many, they relied on accounts written in this newspaper by reporter Debbie Wachter. The stories brought out emotions — sad, angry, hateful and just incredulity over what kind of person could harm an 8-year-old boy.
When Lamancusa began his closing arguments, he calmly told the jury, “This trial is about Markie Mason.”
When the jury read its five guilty verdicts Monday just after noon, those emotions came to a boiling point as family members tried to rush Burley and deliver more justice than the law allows. They were unsuccessful, thanks to a court filled with police officers and sheriff deputies — both defense tables had to be cleared of all objects when the court emerged from recess for the verdict for fear Burley could use something as small as a pen as a weapon. Who could blame them?
Burley made a mockery of the court system by using the opportunity to defend himself and not rely on legal counsel. But the court system prevailed Monday when the jury didn’t even take the opportunity to call out for lunch, but instead swiftly delivered guilty verdicts on first- and second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of assault. The first-degree murder conviction means life in prison without parole. Burley will rightfully be sent to back to state prison.
That’s justice. It’s not a win. There were no winners in this trial, only losers.
This trial was about Markie Mason.
Our goal as a media source has been to delicately and respectfully tell the reader who Markie Mason was, through the words of his parents, brother, family members and the prosecution. None of that will bring him back.
Instead, I’m choosing to focus on one instance Wachter wrote about last week that hadn’t yet been disclosed. While Burley was brutally stabbing Markie in a Union Township house, Markie’s brother Matthew bravely and heroically attempted to stop the violence by hitting Burley repeatedly with a chair before going to find help.
He took the stand last week and under cross-examination from Burley, stoically pointed at him and said, “You killed my brother.”
Matthew was 7 at the time. He’s 11 now with longer, wavy hair and still showed off that youthful exuberance Monday afternoon.
There’s a photo of him in our archives from Markie’s vigil on a hot night next to Elham’s Restaurant, a week after that fateful July evening. Matthew, in a SpongeBob Squarepants shirt, smiles while holding a balloon in that photo.
May we all try to be as brave as he was that evening, and as brave and resolute as the Mason and Saada families have been this week.
Because this trial was about Markie Mason.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
