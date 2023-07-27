NFL training camps opened this week across the league, so why am I thinking about years-old rap lyrics?
Call it an endlessly active mind or nostalgia for high school summers, but I can’t stop thinking about the opening lines to the rapper Drake’s opening song on his debut album, “Thank Me Later.” It’s one of my favorite records and, perhaps more importantly, was the soundtrack to an otherwise transformative period bridging my sophomore and junior years of high school — I’m finally an upperclassman.
“Looking down from the top and it’s crowded below, my fifteen minutes started an hour ago” he raps confidently on the Alicia Keys-assisted opener. It’s 2010, mind you, and Drake has yet to catapult into international stardom with billions of streams, Grammys, shoe deals and unparalleled fame.
Why that line and why now?
Athletes have a short professional career compared to the rest of us. Magic Johnson, who just became a part owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, played only 13 seasons (12 before taking four years off after revealing his HIV status) with the Lakers while his post-retirement business ventures are nearing what he accomplished on the court. Conversely, if the United States can win another Women’s World Cup next month, players will cash in on smaller endorsement deals to capitalize on their moment, an unfair reality for athletes who excel at athletics outside the Big Four sports of the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.
Their 15 minutes, if you will.
Damar Hamlin reported for training camp Wednesday morning at St. John Fisher College for maybe the first bit of normalcy in his life in nearly eight months. You probably know by now the Buffalo Bills safety and University of Pittsburgh product went into cardiac arrest on a Cincinnati field in January before a national TV audience.
Hamlin, after heroics and quick thinking from the Bills training staff, recovered in a Cincinnati hospital and has since been cleared to resume football activities. Hamlin went from backup safety thrust into action because of injuries to the poster child for the familiar moniker of faith, family and football as football fans and those who couldn’t care less became interconnected through prayer and hopeful thoughts for a speedy recovery.
It could have been overwhelming. It probably was.
Hamlin is living out a dream shared by many young players in McKees Rocks, at Central Catholic High School and in the Pitt locker room to become an NFL player, which he achieved when the Bills called his name in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Coming back from the brink of death just seems like another instance of overcoming adversity — a word thrown around too much in sports, but in this case doesn’t fully grasp the levity of the situation.
Hamlin could have recovered in private. He could have taken a cash grab and capitalized on his newfound international fame as some company’s spokesperson. No one would have faulted him.
Instead, Hamlin went on a media blitz. He shared his story. He made appearances in Washington, D.C. with Congress, in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden and on tour stops in Buffalo, New York City, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati lobbying for greater awareness of sudden cardiac arrest, CPR training, for the funding of automated external defibrillators and athletic trainers in youth sports.
The average NFL career is just above three years and late-round draft picks are a dime a dozen. Those outside of McKees Rocks and NFL diehards might not have remembered Damar Hamlin’s name in 10 years.
On the world’s brightest stage, Hamlin chose to use his 15 minutes for good — a lasting impact that could be the reason we never see a player die on the field of play. For that, he’ll be remembered as much more than an athlete.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
