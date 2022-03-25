When Neshannock High coach Luann Grybowski took the microphone two months ago after winning her 700th career game, the 42-year coach looked back on her career from the sidelines.
Grybowski, fresh off a blowout 64-17 win over Sewickley Academy, addressed the packed home gymnasium
She looked back on her start in basketball, memories from years gone by and when she left New Castle High School after 15 highly successful seasons.
When she moved to the Neshannock bench for the 2009-10 season, she struggled with the change. New Castle was the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion and repeated again in 2010 with former assistant Jason Rankin now in charge. That team, she thought, could win a state title.
“I really struggled with it,” she said that night in January. “I came (to Neshannock) because my daughter was a seventh grader ... and I wanted the opportunity to coach her and her group from third grade on.”
After 42 seasons, six WPIAL championships and 700-plus wins, the only thing missing from Grybowski’s resume was a state championship ring.
That changed after a 62-56 win over Southern Columbia in Friday’s Class 2A championship game at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
“Redemption,” Grybowski said Friday. “Mission accomplished.”
Last year’s team won the WPIAL championship and advanced to the state title game, but fell flat in the final, Grybowski’s first appearance on the state stage. Grybowski put one of the silver medals on the ball rack all season as added motivation.
The Lady Lancers repeated as WPIAL champions, then survived the PIAA playoff gauntlet to get back to Hershey.
The Lady Lancers, who last year had no seniors, accomplished what they set out to do 12 months earlier with nearly the same roster. Instead of tears of sadness from a title game loss, several players shed tears of joy.
“This was the ultimate journey and this was their goal from Day 1,” she said.
Grybowski danced in the locker room and was doused with water. Players blared music, took photos and tried to soak it all in.
They accomplished what they set out to do together as a team. They became the first Lawrence County girls athletic team to win a state championship. And they helped Grybowski get that elusive championship ring.
