When’s the last time you saw a globe? You know, the big, round, spinny thing that shows you the world’s map?
In elementary or middle school, a favorite past time of bored students is to spin the globe very fast — always fast — and then put a finger down to see where it stops. That spot shows where you’re going to live, vacation, go to college or another similar situation.
You hope it doesn’t land in the ocean or in Cleveland.
Whenever there’s another school shooting, I think of this game. Whether you spin a globe or throw a dart at a United States map, you’re almost nowadays assured to land on or near a place where a mass shooting has happened.
I think of the lives lost. I think of how unprepared we are. I think of how students going to school walk through metal detectors and have school shooter drills when no one — school student or not — should have to go through those protocols just to be in a place that’s supposed to be safe.
Ten years ago today, 20 students from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, went to kindergarten and didn’t return. Six staff members also died that day. That’s 26 sets of parents grieving losses and 20 children-sized caskets.
I thought things would change after Sandy Hook. I was wrong.
In June, 66 percent of respondents in a Gallup poll of more than 1,000 said they wanted stricter gun laws.
That poll came in the wake of 19 elementary students and two teachers who were brutally killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, an incident just 10 days after 10 people in Buffalo, New York, were killed at a supermarket.
It was the highest percentage Gallup on the topic since March 2018 — a month after 17 students were killed and another 17 injured on Valentine’s Day at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The easy refrain here, depending on what cable news opinion programming you prefer to watch between 8 and 10 p.m., is that Americans’ Second Amendment rights shall not be infringed.
What about the rights of those Uvalde students so mangled from the AR-style rifle that left their lifeless bodies unrecognizable?
There are common denominators to these shootings: Young men with access to high-capacity semi-automatic weapons kill their contemporaries.
After a shooting, Democrats in Congress call for an assault weapons ban, like the one enacted between 1994 to 2004 that corresponded with a decrease in mass shootings, while Republicans claim the problem actually is a societal and mental health one.
President Joe Biden did, for the record, sign a landmark bipartisan gun safety bill in June that expands background checks and includes incentives for states to enact red flag laws. It was opposed by the National Rifle Association, which gives it some credibility, though Biden himself said it didn’t go far enough.
Where do we go from here?
I look to the young people, especially those former students from Parkland who formed the March for Our Lives rally, to continue pressuring legislators and candidates from both sides of the aisle to vote to for gun safety measures.
It’s only a matter of time before a shooting like this happens close to home. Will we be prepared then?
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
