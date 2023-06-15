Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the biggest musical event of the year, but it’s bigger than that.
Is it the biggest pop culture moment of the 21st century? Maybe. Is it the biggest tour since the Beatles washed up on our sunny shores and rocked out at Shea Stadium? Possibly.
While there’s some discussion on its place in music history, there’s no debating the power of Taylor Swift in 2023. When her tickets go on sale, they cause major glitches. Scammers and scalpers caused such a problem, Congress stepped in.
Yes, the same Congress that can’t agree on a debt ceiling, gun control or any number of bipartisan issues can come together and agree Ticketmaster’s awful pricing model needs more oversight.
Surely, the powerful men and women in Washington, D.C., did this because they want to look out for their constituents and not because their grandchildren, nieces and nephews were having a hard time purchasing legitimate tickets.
Swift’s tour rolls into Pittsburgh for shows Friday and Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, the 68,000-seat home to the Steelers. When Luke Combs, one of country’s biggest stars, rocked the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field in April, he exclaimed in jubilance at the 61,000 yinzers in attendance.
There might be 61,000 outside Acrisure each night on the North Shore. No, really.
The Eras Tour, which stepped off in March in Arizona, features a three-plus-hour setlist broken into nine acts with songs from corresponding albums.
Included are two surprise songs, sung acoustically, special to each city she tours. There are also a myriad of wardrobe changes and A-list opening acts.
Fans unlucky in navigating Ticketmaster or unwilling to shell out thousands of dollars on the resale market for tickets have gathered outside for makeshift listening parties in nearby parks and parking lots. While tailgating at sporting events and concerts is commonplace, pregaming at The Eras Tour is like entering a giant swap meet where fans — who range from your stereotypical young girls to lifelong fans in their mid-30s to parents and boyfriends — trade friendship bracelets and more.
The tour taps into everything about music in 2023. It’s a cultural moment that requires you to be there in person to experience that night’s music. It also lives on every night with livestreams on TikTok from fans in the crowd. Macho NFL players are being spotted jamming out in the crowds of this stadium tour.
Swift is also going with the nontraditional approach to touring — instead of crisscrossing the country with standalone shows, each city is getting two- or three-night mini-residences.
This style, mind the pun, was popularized last year by Harry Styles’ mega-popular tour that saw him play New York City’s Madison Square Garden 15 times.
While Pittsburgh is getting two shows of Swift, she’s wrapping up the American leg with five shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, the 70-000-seat home to the NFL’s Rams and Chargers.
The five-night stand isn’t a coincidence — South Korean boy band BTS played the stadium a record four nights last year. From there, it’s on to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.
You don’t have to like Taylor Swift or listen to her music to respect all that is this tour and this moment in music history.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News.) Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.