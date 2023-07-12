Depending who you listen to, Pittsburgh’s downtown is in upheaval.
Shootings and other crime are happening there, businesses are leaving and it’s an unsafe place.
On the other hand, nationwide crime rates are down and the pandemic showed work can be done just as efficiently outside of glass-plated skyscrapers.
Safety is a relative term to me — are crime events happening more frequently or are they being publicized more because everyone has a cell phone and access to reporting incidents?
In New Castle, we really don’t have these problems.
When was the last major incident downtown? Off the top of my head, I can recall a couple shooting incidents that happened near a North Mercer Street bar. A complaint about a gas station opening was that it would attract crime — but so far that hasn’t been the case.
In fact, downtown might be the safest place in the city. Don’t believe me? Walk or drive around after 6 p.m. and tell me how many people you see.
The answer will be few.
That also will be changing soon, and it’s a good thing.
For New Castle or any city to grow, its downtown must be the catalyst for any expansion through housing and business. While the business aspect is lacking at the moment (News reporter Nick Vercilla wrote a three-part series on the city’s flood tax and its effect on downtown back in May that may be worth revisiting), it appears the housing portion is already in motion.
The Temple Building, with renovations still underway, is offering new apartments for new tenants at its North Street location. The new owners of the former Huntingdon Bank building on the corner of North Mercer and East Washington streets announced they will be building apartments in the top level of the structure.
Just down the street, The Henry has one-bedroom apartments available in what was the former Z Penn Hotel and Zambelli Fireworks headquarters.
All of these places come complete with attached parking in some form or another and, once the former FirstMerit Building is finally torn down, access to green space.
Despite these announcements of housing plans — specifically the Temple Building, Huntingdon bank and new $15-million LG Lofts to be constructed on the footprint of the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School on the South Side — there’s skepticism in the community.
The price is too high at $875 to $1,000 a month. Who’s going to rent them? They’ll turn into low-income housing eventually, right?
Wrong.
New Castle might not have a population to immediately fill these housing projects right now. It doesn’t need to. Cranberry Township’s population more than doubled over the last 30 years as urban sprawl led people out of Pittsburgh north into the suburbs. What happens when the suburbs get too crowded?
Downtown Pittsburgh and the airport are both only an hour’s drive from New Castle, meaning our city should be an attractive place for those who want to work in a metro area but also have a yard.
If proximity isn’t an incentive to move here, prices should be. With competition among these different housing units, the consumer will win. That means people moving here, but also current residents stuck in less-than-ideal situations with slummy landlords and an aging population looking to downsize living arrangements.
Things are happening in New Castle and there’s finally some reason to be optimistic. Now, we’ll see if the city, its officials and business leaders can work together to bring about needed change — or simply get out of their own way.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
