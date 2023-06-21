Every now and again I think about Vadim Slivchenko, a Ukrainian hockey player who represented his country at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.
Slivchenko represented his country twice at world championships and played professionally across the world in a career that took him to rinks everywhere from Soviet Russia to Wheeling, West Virginia. When I met him, he was busy chopping up ice at the temporary downtown ice rink. Though it was a January afternoon, it wasn’t so cold in the sun.
The sun, Slivchenko told me, is usually how his company — contracted by the city to build the rink adjacent to the former FirstMerit Bank building along North Street for the expanded Hometown Holidays celebrations — usually dismantles its rinks naturally. Instead, he was out there with a pick chopping chunks of ice and tossing them on the blacktop to melt quicker. He had to work quicker — the rink needed torn down as soon as possible because the FirstMerit building was set for demolition.
This was three years ago.
Apparently, all that was needed for the building to meet its final fate was a little teamwork between city officials and the Lawrence County commissioners.
The commissioners approved $800,000 in grant money to fund the building’s demolition and the creation of green space in its footprint. The city already is set to receive $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to go toward the demolition as well as other projects in Ellwood City.
The building, largely empty since its namesake bank left for offices a block away in 2015, had water damage from pipes bursting in 2016. It was set for demolition in 2019 and 2020 before city and county officials in 2021 agreed it needed to come down — leaving the only question of who would pay for it.
That hangup surely delayed things.
Morgan Boyd, then the commissioner chairman, offered to split costs between the county and city, he told me for a July 2021 story.
Then-Council President Tom Smith wanted to use funds from the city’s stormwater system sale for the demolition, but councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile rejected any idea of using public money for demolition of a private building. For context, council at the time was in a battle to fund an emergency demolition of a vacant apartment at 111 E. North St., a property owned by an LLC.
Now that funding is coming in from the county, demolition can move forward — bids are to be sent out in July and work can start as soon as August, according to Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County Executive Director Amy McKinney.
Two approached council in the fall trying to buy the building out of repository for bids of $500 and $1,000, but neither came armed with significant funding or a full business plan. Residents see the building and are quick to say it can be renovated for office space or small businesses.
That’s where you lose me.
Removal of the building’s asbestos will cost around $300,000 in itself. Renovation costs after that are, at the absolutely lowest, going to be in the seven-figure range, if not more.
Office space is more than plentifully available downtown. Take your pick of the former Huntington Bank, Central or Troutman buildings or the former Towne Mall.
A park isn’t going to bring people downtown to spend time and money. Neither is the FirstMerit Building as it currently stands. The park area will at least look nice and be maintained by the city.
Yes, the FirstMerit Building is a centerpiece of downtown New Castle. New Castle is also a city with a population of 22,000, not 52,000 anymore. The building is falling in, riddled with code violations and, quite frankly, looks awful.
If the goal is attracting people downtown, some simple solutions the city and county should look at is working with PennDOT to lower the speed limit through the main business district and making the area pedestrian-friendly. That would be a start.
Letting the FirstMerit Building continue to rot or handing it over for a few hundred bucks isn’t the answer.
