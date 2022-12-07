For many, the holiday season means making a list and checking it twice and taking account of things we’re thankful for in our lives.
Sports fans have a lot to be thankful for in Lawrence County over the last handful of years, as our high school teams make deep runs in the district and state playoffs, bring home championships and return to a grand welcome back home.
Once our student-athletes leave and go onto college or the professional ranks, they remember where home is as they continue to perform at high levels.
This week, sports fans will have no shortage of reasons to be proud of their hometown heroes.
On Sunday night on the biggest stage, Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker had his best game as a professional. The sixth-year safety intercepted an Indianapolis pass and then later scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown — against the team that drafted him and in front of a national TV audience. That’s not to mention everyone back home who’ve been following Malik since he burst onto the scene as a freshman basketball star.
Union Township streets will be uncharacteristically quiet Thursday afternoon as residents are either glued to their TVs or radios listening to the Scotties football team play for a state championship or at Cumberland Valley High School taking in the experience in person.
Tiny Union is in the PIAA Class 1A title game, set for 1 p.m. Thursday, after barnstorming through the WPIAL playoffs as a No. 10 seed, blanking top-seeded Bishop Canevin to win the WPIAL championship before dispatching District 9’s Port Allegany on Friday night with a thrilling 46-36 win that was not as close as the score suggests.
First-year coach Kim Niedbala has the Scotties peaking at the right time. Best of all, the Union players are easy to root for and genuinely nice boys simply living out their dreams competing with their friends for gold medals. Many of the players are multi-sport athletes (whose names also pop up on the honor roll, too), so it should come as no surprise if you hear or read about them later on this winter and spring.
On Friday night, fight fans can all rally around Laurel High graduate Dalton “Hercules” Rosta as he puts his undefeated record on the line in the Bellator octagon. Rosta, 7-0, fights for the first time on a main card at Bellator 289 against Anthony Adams in a middleweight bout. Main card action begins at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Everyone at home will be rooting for him.
Finally on Sunday afternoon, Geno Stone and the rival Baltimore Ravens visit Pittsburgh for an important AFC North game. Though the Ravens are the hated rival, there will surely be some cheers across the county and in Acrisure Stadium when Stone takes the field in the starting lineup.
It truly is a great time to be from the County of Champions.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.