Plans are officially on hold to move New Castle’s City Hall operations out of its headquarters at North Jefferson and Grant streets into the public library downtown.
The idea was first floated last fall to move city hall and its around 11 employees into a renovated, cordoned off area of the first floor of the New Castle Public Library.
On the surface, the public — or at least the loudest of the public — has not been in favor of the move. But if you listen to city officials (and take a look at the current tax numbers), the idea makes sense. There are only 11 employees working out of the current city hall, which takes about $90,000 annually to upkeep. That’s before needed capital repairs to the boiler and roof bring the price tag up six figures.
The city also owns the library building. The library operates rent-free there and there isn’t a formal lease. That’s a topic for another day.
The city operating out of a multi-purpose building isn’t unheard of. Several Lawrence County township operations work out of singular buildings as a one-stop shop.
If it saves money and keeps taxes level, I’m all for it. Plus, as a card-carrying member of the library, I could always check out a copy of “Pride and Prejudice” before a less-than-exciting public hearing.
If the library move isn’t going to happen anytime soon, here are some places the city could consider.
•Another city-owned building — How about the city moves in to the police department building or fire department? A move to North and East streets would present a front-row view to the mess that is the former Days Inn Hotel, which caught fire twice in January. The fire department doesn’t have the space, but they do make themselves excellent food in their kitchen.
•Old is the new new? — One of my favorite things when I first came to New Castle was receiving directions along the lines of “take a left at the old bank then turn right at the old Rite Aid and then you’ll be at the other old building that hasn’t been here since 1972.” If the current library move is on hold, how about a move to the Old Library Complex on North Street? It’s currently for sale. The Old Post Office in the heart of downtown on Kennedy Square needs a few million in structural upgrades (and a few trees cut from the roof), but would finally put a tenant in there.
•Edward’s — If you need to find a city official or school board member after a meeting, Edwards Restaurant is a good first bet. There’s no snark here. Edward’s has wonderful food, so why not dine and govern? Meetings could go a bit longer depending if someone orders the steak. Reservations for seven (six council members and a mayor) would be tough too.
•Central Building — If DON Services and the city want to sue or threaten litigation against each other, it’d be much easier just walking across a hallway to serve papers. Imagine the water cooler talk!
•Cascade Park — Called by Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile as one of New Castle’s crown jewels, the park has a lot to offer. Meetings could be conducted while a bocce game is played or while fishing. Contentious hearings or meetings could be quelled afterward with a park yoga session or with Italian ice.
•Neshannock Township — The city could follow many businesses by moving to the townships.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
