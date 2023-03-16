Newspapers across the country this week are celebrating Sunshine Week, an annual observance highlighting the importance of transparency in government.
As journalists, we work every day to bring readers en masse access to their governments at work — be that your local school board, city council or courthouse board all the way up to happenings in state capitals and in the federal government. The way we see it, elected officials from the president all the way down to a township supervisor are all bound to follow rules of governance and operate in a public manner.
Elected officials, remember, are elected by the residents they serve. Decisions affecting them shouldn’t be done behind closed doors. In Pennsylvania, the Sunshine Act assures any official business will be done during an open meeting. It also bounds municipalities to do things like advertise meetings, post agendas and allow for photos and video to be taken during meetings.
Most of my experience in covering meetings has been in the last several years at New Castle City Hall. Before a scheduled meeting, I’m emailed an agenda and other materials that will come up. That same agenda is posted to the city’s website. At the meeting, I can take photos or video
(The News has livestreamed on our Facebook page meetings coming up on four years this summer. What started out as an experimentation by us and a way to keep city officials accountable has been kept going out of popularity by readers wanting to stay in the know.)
When the city in November hired Chris Frye, then the mayor, as the first administrator — a position that largely keeps the job duties of the mayor under the old form of government but is now a hired, non-voting position — I was critical there was no public interview process.
A few months later when council needed to appoint a member to fill a vacancy, interviews were done in public at regularly scheduled meetings. This is how government should work. I missed a chance to point out New Castle, with its history of cronyism and who-you-know hiring practices, did the right thing.
All that to say I found it extremely ironic timing that to begin Sunshine Week, the appointment to fill Morgan Boyd’s commissioner seat was done without public input.
We know 11 county residents publicly applied to the position. We know Brian D. Burick, a former commissioner, was appointed by a unanimous decision from the President Judge Dominick Motto and the three other Common Pleas Court judges, who conducted the private interviews. We know the commissioner’s salary, pro-rated for the rest of the year, is $61,596 plus benefits. Burick, a Republican, has said he won’t seek election in November and his term runs until Jan. 8, 2024.
We don’t know what was said behind closed doors in the interview process.
That’s a problem.
One of Boyd’s first acts as a commissioner was to install a camera in their meeting room to livestream and record all public meetings. His replacement was picked without a single vote from the public.
Take this from Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, when asked about the closed-doors process: “The judges are not covered by the Sunshine Act, but if they were, the law would expressly require public access. The law was amended in 1996 to expressly prohibit private sessions to fill a vacancy in elected office because the General Assembly recognized that filling a vacancy should be a public process. The typical way to fill an elected office (campaign and election) is a completely public process. The Sunshine Act ensures that filling a vacancy is public as well because the agency is stepping into the shoes of the voters. When judges step into the shoes of the voters, the process should be public as well.”
When judges step into the shoes of voters, the process should be public as well.
We elect our county officials — commissioners, row officers, judges — to govern for us. To not have public input on an elected official goes against what Sunshine Week and open meetings laws stand for.
Here’s something you don’t read every day: Lawrence County’s government could learn a thing or two on transparency by following the lead of the City of New Castle.
