The weather is grey, it’s chilly and the potholes are starting to form once again.
It might not seem like it, but it’s actually an exciting time to be in New Castle. Changes are on the horizon. That might seem like a scary proposition, but it’s more good than bad.
Youthful and different voices are getting onto our elected governing bodies, although Morgan Boyd’s announcement he won’t be seeking a second term as a Lawrence County commissioner means the board’s median age will likely jump up a few decades. That’s OK.
Youth is important, but a diversity of ideas is more crucial. Governing the same way over and over is what sends New Castle into Act 47 distressed city status or the county government into taking short-term loans to make payroll as the tax bills slowly roll in.
It’s no secret there are vast areas of potential in Lawrence County, but let’s focus inside the city. The former FirstMerit Bank building sits on a valuable piece of property in the heart of downtown. The former Days Inn Hotel is on an even more valuable piece of land against the Neshannock Creek, an incredibly underused resource in the planning of the city. (Building out infrastructure to feature, not hide, waterways has worked out pretty well for most municipalities in the world, but for some reason not in New Castle.)
Finally, an Ohio developer is proposing a $15-million project to bring 38 apartments into the South Side on the plot of land where the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School once stood.
Let’s start with the FirstMerit building. It’s been slated to come down for years. Yet, it still stands, barely. Walk by it and there’s a new broken window that requires a plywood coverup. A large green graffitied design now adorns the roof and Apple Way is regularly filled with trash thrown from the top of the city-owned parking garage at the building’s windows — or covered with broken glass.
Help might be on the way.
Boyd, in estimating it could take up to $500,000 to demolish, offered the county as a majority partner in a 75-25 split of demolition costs on the building through federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
That was met with open arms by at least city Mayor Bryan Cameron.
“We’re more than interested in taking advantage of their generosity if that’s the decision we ultimately come to as a council,” Cameron said during Thursday’s council meeting, adding the city wants an asbestos inspection done first.
Once down, the land can be redeveloped. It could be another parking lot. Council members have floated the idea of it being a space for small businesses. Green space wouldn’t be the worst idea, either.
Which brings us to the former hotel site that burned multiple times in January and is now on a demolition list after being condemned. It’s an attractive property because of its shovel-ready nature, ample parking and proximity to the water with a trail running through it.
Again, the city doesn’t come anywhere close to utilizing its natural resources, but a developer could find a worse spot to build something new.
Finally, it was a little bit surprising and then uniquely New Castle to read all the comments about the proposed apartment building coming to the South Side. Complaints of affordability, location and crime were brought up, all but missing the fact an out-of-towner is willing to inject $15 million into New Castle.
That’s a sizeable chunk of change that could, in theory, bring in new residents to the city who are getting priced out of Cranberry Township as the Pittsburgh metro area grows.
New Castle’s affordability is a plus. Costs are cheaper here. Don’t believe me? Drive the 54 minutes it takes from downtown New Castle to the North Shore, buy a few drinks and search for an apartment on Zillow. As the Pittsburgh metro area grows, New Castle, it turns out, is just a podcast episode away from corporate city life but at a fraction of the price.
That is, if the city, county and economic development organizations can get on the same page and work together. History says that hasn’t been the easiest thing in the past.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
