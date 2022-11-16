Three years ago, the people of New Castle spoke.
During that year’s general election, city residents voted more than 3 to 1 to approve a ballot question to study what form of government would best serve New Castle’s interests going forward.
A commission was formed and decided the best way to move the city forward was to go away from a “strong mayor” form of government and instead adopt one with more power on an expanded city council.
That plan passed on a yes/no ballot question during the 2021 May primary election.
These changes will start in January when a sixth council member will be appointed. The mayor’s seat — Chris Frye’s until December 2023 — will now be a seventh voting member of council and act as its president. The mayor’s seat will continue to be elected independently of city council.
What happens to most of the mayor’s duties?
They go to a city administrator, which will be hired by council. The city administrator will also oversee department heads and manage the yearly budget. It takes four council votes to hire or fire an administrator.
It’s the most important job in the city and comes with a six-figure salary.
That’s why it’s paramount the city and council follow basic hiring practices before appointing a person to the most important position in the city.
That includes publicly posting the job and interviewing applicants, preferably in public. Remember, much of the previous job duties were held by an elected mayor. Elected being the operative word.
The person hired to this position should have the backing of the public and know what they’re getting into. The public should also be privy to basic resume information from the candidates, such as prior work and education history. The reason the city and its voters chose Home Rule was for two reasons — to expand the tax base and to put in place a qualified financial decision-maker, thus finally ridding any stench of cronyism or “The Old Boys Club” that have plagued the city for decades.
There are, of course, job requirements for the position, which were approved by council last week — the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of seven years in business, non-profit or local government experience.
Council can do the right thing by letting this process play out in public.
Post the job. Take applicants. Interview them honestly.
Taxpayers deserve to have their voice heard. After all, this is the person they will be taking their complaints to about potholes and snow removal.
Or council can revert back to the old ways that have plagued this city for decades, operate behind the scenes and hire someone from the “friends and family” plan.
I hope council does the right thing. The absolute worst thing it could do is hastily call an early-morning meeting on a random day to hopefully make things fly under the radar.
I can assure residents of New Castle and readers of this newspaper that if something like that were to happen, it would be reported fully in print, with photos and a live video stream.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.