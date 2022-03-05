It’s a feeling the New Castle High School boys basketball fans haven’t felt in more than 20 years.
Not dejection. Not sadness. Not anger or disappointment.
Shock.
The Red Hurricane, since coach Ralph Blundo took over the program 12 years ago, has only known winning when it came to championship games. The program was a perfect 7-0 in WPIAL title games and was the reigning champion after bumping up to Class 5A last year. Riding a 20-game winning streak, New Castle finally met its match in undefeated — and still undefeated — Laurel Highlands, falling, 60-58, in a double-overtime thriller on Friday night in the Petersen Events Center. It’s likely a feeling only rivaled by that of the 1999 state semifinals when New Castle blew a 19-point lead to Erie McDowell.
The only sound louder than the packed arena’s fans cheering at the end of regulation, the first overtime and during the Mustangs’ celebration was that of a whistle. While New Castle coaches, players and fans pleaded their case for four more minutes of overtime, officials ruled a drive to the basket by Laurel Highlands’ junior two-sport star Rodney Gallagher had just enough contact to warrant a foul call. Gallagher, to his credit, drained both shots. Despite .3 seconds added back onto the clock, it wasn’t enough.
New Castle had met its match in a game less like a Class 5A championship game and more like a heavyweight prize fight between two worthy contenders.
Words were still hard to come by after the game.
“It’s a double-overtime game,” Blundo said. “It’s a 24-0 team and a 23-1 team playing their hearts out. Let’s go play another four minutes and figure this thing out. Let the kids figure it out. It’s disappointing because at the end of the day I have to go in the locker room and look at them.”
New Castle had its chances. With 4.5 seconds left in regulation and the ball under its own basket, the ‘Canes came up empty. At the end of the first overtime down three, it took a hobbled Isaiah Boice to swish a tying 3-pointer with time winding down to send it to another overtime period.
The Red Hurricane won’t enter next week as the WPIAL champion, but it does have a lot of season left amid serious state championship goals.
While lining up to receive its second-place medals, star senior Michael Wells asked his teammates to look at the scoreboard and don’t forget what it said.
Feeling that pain — that shock — once is enough even if it only comes around every 20 years.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
