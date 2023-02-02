New Castle residents were hoping for a change in the company responsible for hauling away trash and recycling.
New Castle residents were hoping for cheaper refuse collection prices.
New Castle residents were hoping to at least be able to use up their remaining yellow tags required by ordinance before switching over to a pay-per-bag system.
New Castle residents are learning a tough lesson in leverage and business. It’s nothing personal.
Aiken Refuse won a three-year garbage contract in 2019 to run from April 1, 2020, until March 31, 2023. With the deal’s end in sight, a new city council can vote to approve another deal with Aiken as early as tonight during its 6 p.m. meeting.
Why Aiken? The Ellwood City-based business was the lone bidder for the city’s garbage contract this time around when bids were opened during the Jan. 19 council meeting. The fear Aiken would again be the lowest — or only — bidder was a real one. It let them essentially name a price because there was little to no competition for the bid.
I haven’t had a problem with the company, but I’ve attended and listened to enough city council meetings to know that’s not everyone’s experience. It’s been clear Aiken is more than qualified to be in the garbage-hauling business. Customer service and accounts payable and receivable experts they are not. That’s OK.
All businesses have shortcomings. When options are offered to make business smoother, however, those should be explored. Why Aiken never allowed individual yellow tags to be sold in select stores or a pop-up shop established inside the city limits — perhaps within city hall itself — are questions I still wonder. Blaming lost tags sent through the mail on the post office is a bad look.
Heck, even company vice president Matt Aiken called it “a system that we were not very familiar with, and it wasn’t that popular.”
City council and administration, as easy as it is to point blame at them, have their hands tied. More people should realize that.
Because the city is in Act 47 distressed status due to decades of financial mismanagement, a designation it’s set to leave next year, it has to make certain financial decisions. That means accepting the lowest bid for contracts or selling off infrastructure, which is why the city no longer has its own garbage service. Blame the six members of council or Administrator Chris Frye all you want because of the Aiken situation, but they’re not the ones who ran the city into a debt so deep the best option was to ask Harrisburg for guidance.
A slight reprieve in Aiken’s new bid is it will sell individual bags instead of forcing residents to buy a certain amount of tags per quarter. Leftover tags won’t be honored if, and when, the new Aiken contract takes over April 1.
That would just be bad business. It’s nothing personal.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.