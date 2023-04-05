They were a staple on New Castle curbsides for three years.
Their bright, yellow colors shined in contrast to the black bags they clung to by a minimal amount of adhesive several nights a week. Then by morning, they were gone — tossed lovingly into the back of an Aiken Refuse truck.
Like any bar bouncer who’s double-checking the guest list or checking IDs, you’ll remember some bags weren’t so lucky to make it inside — or in this case, the dump. They hung on my kitchen wall, mounted prominently like a proud antler display or taxidermied animal constantly reminding me that Monday night is garbage night.
We’re gathered here together to mourn — or celebrate — those yellow garbage tags.
Sure, sometimes they didn’t fully stick to the bags. If they got lost in the mail or were late, it was somehow never Aiken’s fault. Some households were forced under ordinance to purchase so many more than needed it’d make Oscar the Grouch blush.
After three years, they’re history, just like the blue bags before them when New Castle had its own garbage-hauling business. Because the city was going broke after decades of mismanagement, it entered Act 47 financial-distressed status in 2006. Now under the state’s watchful eye, the city had to manage its finances and shed services and assets. Which is why in 2019, city council approved Aiken’s low bid to be the new, privatized garbage hauler.
Surely those yellow tags have to be better than the blue bags, people thought.
Three years later as Aiken’s second contract started Saturday, the yellow tags are replaced by orange bags sold in packs of 10. Early reports are the few stores where you can purchase the bags already sold out on the first garbage night of the new deal. It can only go up from here, right?
The yellow tags will live on in people’s junk drawers next to an old gift certificate to La Mangia or find their way inside the orange bags — leftover tags weren’t honored under the new system because Aiken claimed some residents resorted to making counterfeits.
We’ll forever remember their brief run in New Castle. They definitely made an impression. The yellow tags walked, if you will, so the orange bags could run.
Now it’s just a matter of finding a store with bags in stock.
(Pete Sirianni is the editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psiranni@ncnewsonline.com.)
