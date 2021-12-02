Column by Larry Kelly: Wampum's Dick Allen belongs in baseball's Hall of Fame

Dick Allen is a Hall of Famer.
The fact that he hasn’t been formally inducted is a travesty.
During his prime, Richie “Please Call Me Dick” Allen was the best hitter in baseball. That’s not an opinion — that’s a fact.
From 1964 to 1974, a period of 11 seasons, Allen hit .299 with an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .554. His OPS+, which is the modern measure of your prowess as a hitter was 165! He was higher than Hank Aaron. Let me repeat that — the greatest power hitter of all time, Hank Aaron, had an OPS+ of 159 during that time.
Hall of Famers who trailed Allen during that period included Willie Mays. You might have heard of him. Also trailing Allen are baseball hall members Willie McCovey, Frank Robinson, Willie Stargell, Roberto Clemente, Harmon Killebrew and Carl Yastrzemski. Are you starting to get the picture of Allen’s greatness?
Allen’s 162-game averages from 1964 to ‘74 included 35 homers, 107 RBI and 106 runs scored. If your runs scored and runs batted in are 200 or more, you are elite.
During those 11 seasons, Allen was in the top 10 in batting average six times, on-base percentage seven times, slugging percentage eight times, on-base plus slugging 10 times, OPS+ (OPS with external factors added in, like ballparks and era) 10 times and home runs eight times. He led the league in slugging three times, OPS four times and home runs twice.
When you examine his entire career numbers, he is 19th all-time in OPS+. In that category, he is tied with Mays and ahead of Aaron, Robinson, Mel Ott and some guy named Joe DiMaggio.
For his efforts, Allen was the Rookie of the Year in 1964 and the American League MVP in 1972, while playing for the White Sox manager and New Castle native Chuck Tanner. He was a seven-time All-Star.
So, why you ask, isn’t he already in the Hall of Fame? How could the writers ignore his statistical brilliance?
In a column written by Gare Joyce for Sportsnet headlined “Labeled an Outlaw,” he asks whether media disdain has kept Allen out of the Hall. During his 15 years on the HOF ballot, the most votes Allen registered from the writers was 19 percent. A candidate needs 75 percent to get elected. Bill Conlin, the dean of baseball beat writers in Philadelphia called Allen “baseball’s No. 1 rebel and the Sultan of Sulk.” As a result, the Philly fans made it tough on Allen. In the city where they booed Wilt Chamberlain, Mike Schmidt and Santa Claus, they threw cans and bottles at him from the stands. Allen had to wear a batting helmet in the field to protect himself.
Allen grew up in Wampum. My father, Fred Kelly, was his mother’s insurance man. He played basketball for Wampum High School for the great L. Butler Hennon and won state championships. Wampum was an integrated school where Allen played with the University of Pittsburgh legend Don Hennon and Hall of Fame coach Ron Galbreath. So when he started his professional career in Little Rock, Arkansas, it had to be a shock to his system. Allen was the first Black minor leaguer to play in a state that was labeled “Ground Zero” in the civil-rights movement. As a result, Allen was the target of abuse from the fans. The abuse didn’t stop when he got to Philly.
So, if Allen was a little edgy, you could certainly understand why.
Full disclosure — I was a Dick Allen fan growing up. I loved the way he played the game. He ran the bases, he worked the counts and he had a high baseball IQ. Hall of Famer Rich “Goose” Gossage called Allen the “smartest baseball man I’ve ever been around. The guy belongs in the Hall of Fame.”
Dick will get his chance, perhaps his last chance, when the Golden Days Committee meets on Sunday to decide his fate. The last time around Allen, missed the Hall by one vote.
Allen passed away last year at age 78. So, if he gets in he won’t be here to accept the honor. But there will be many, like me, who will have a smile on their face. I might even take a ride to the old Wampum gym to offer a toast to Dick Allen, the “Wampum Walloper.”
(Larry Kelly is a partner in the law firm of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George and a former sportswriter at The News. He also appears with New Castle News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. on the award-winning Gridiron and Tipoff podcasts).
