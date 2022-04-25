“Frank was a foxhole guy. When you need to hunker down because the bullets are flying overhead, Frank was a guy I’d want in a foxhole with me because I know he’d cover my back.” — Gary Schooley, former football coach at New Castle High School
Frank Makarevich passed away last week. He was 68 years old — too young in today’s world to be gone. Although he will no longer walk the halls of Ne-Ca-Hi as a teacher or the sidelines as a coach, his impact on the people he touched will not soon be forgotten.
Big Frank will forever be remembered as a great football player, but he was so much more than that.
His football career started as a Red Hurricane on the 1970 team that arguably was the best in the proud and storied tradition of New Castle football. After his senior season in 1972, he was selected to the Big 33 game, which brought together the best players from eastern and western Pennsylvania to compete in a mid-summer all-star game in Hershey.
After graduation from high school, Frank, continued his football career at the University of Miami where he was a three-year starter as an offensive lineman. He earned All-America honors during his time with The U.
“Frank was a guy that everyone looked up to,” said former teammate Rick Razzano, who was a 1974 graduate of New Castle and who played in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“He was a true Red Hurricane,” said Razzano who certainly understands more than most people the meaning of that moniker. “He had a booming voice and a quiet spirit. Big Mack was respected and loved by all.”
With a degree in health and physical education, his journey brought him back to his alma mater, Ne-Ca-Hi. and as a man, that’s where he made his greatest impact.
“The passing of former Red Hurricane coach Mack was a devastating loss to our Red Hurricane family,” said Sam Flora who has been the athletic director at New Castle for more than 20 years. “Coach Mack was not only a great coach, but a great person as well.”
Norman Gabriel, physical therapist for New Castle’s football team for more than two decades, had this to say about the passing of Makarevich: “The world lost a great human being this week. Coach, your spirit will live forever in those you touched and coached. R.I.P. Coach Mack – you’ll forever be a Hurricane.”
Bob Razzano, Rick’s brother, also played football for the Red Hurricane.
“Frank Makarevich deserves a front-page article about the impact he had on so many young people,” he said.
It’s been said that the respect from your peers is the ultimate prize of those who toil in their chosen profession — and Makarevich had that respect from all who knew him.
Mark Mangino, former head coach at the University of Kansas and 2007 consensus Coach of the Year said Makarevich was impressive as a high school coach.
“He was always looking to make his players better and to give them the edge,” Mangino said.
“He had a high football IQ and was very detailed. He was a great teacher of football and a consumer of football information. He certainly could have coached at a higher level. Some of his off-season workouts I implemented when I was at Kansas.”
As the offensive coordinator at New Castle during the 1998 season, the Red Hurricane won the WPIAL title in the highest classification and played in the PIAA championship game.
What was Makarevich’s impact on that season?
“He made the two best calls in the history of New Castle football,” said head coach Gary Schooley. “In the western final against Erie Prep, he made two iconic calls. A shuffle pass and a fullback screen that directly led to our victory.”
“He was a humble man who shunned any personal spotlight,” continued Schooley. “He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened out of respect and anticipation for what he was about to say.”
And did they listen? Ralph Blundo, the head basketball coach at New Castle, said Makarevich talked of character.
“He told me that you better know the character of each of your players before you even consider allowing them to run between those lines,” Blundo said. “I’ll never forget those words.”
Schooley might have said it best when he said they don’t make men like Frank anymore.
“He was the ultimate competitor and a loyal, compassionate friend,” Schooley said. “It’s a shame because the world would be better if there were more like him.”
Sleep well, Big Mack, and take sober satisfaction in knowing that our world was better because you were part of it.
(Larry Kelly is a partner in the law firm of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, www.lgkg.com, and a former sportswriter at The News. He also appears with New Castle News sportswriter Ron Poniewasz Jr. on the Gridiron and Tipoff podcasts).
