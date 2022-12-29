“The great Jim Brown.”
That’s what I said several years ago when I had the chance to have my picture taken at a fundraiser with the Cleveland great and NFL legend.
However, there was another legend posing for the picture that day. But, I didn’t address him as the great Franco Harris — and to this day I still regret my omission.
Greatness comes in many forms, and Franco epitomized the most important form of greatness. By all accounts, he was kind, understanding, giving and available to all. He was an NFL Hall of Fame inductee and one of the greatest running backs to play the game. But what set him apart from most others in that category? He was a man of the people — and not just the big shots of the world, but of all people.
It’s been said that “the true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.”
The stories of Franco helping those who could never return the favor are too many to list.
His willingness to lend his name and give his time to a cause are innumerable.
“One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever know,” said Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy.
“He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off the field. He was my definition of greatness,” said Steelers great Jerome Bettis.
But what made Harris great is that others whose lives Harris touched, whose names you would never recognize, had this to say:
“You changed the city of Pittsburgh forever.”
“The epitome of what it meant to be a Steeler.”
“Franco’s impact on our community goes far beyond a single catch. His example on and off the field will always inspire us.”
“We’re lucky you were ours. Your legacy is safe here with us.”
To borrow a phrase from the great Muhammad Ali — Franco was the people’s champion.
That’s what made him special. That’s what made him different.
When my cousin tragically lost her daughter who was a Penn State graduate, Franco was asked to come to the charity golf tournament held in her honor. Franco had no prior relationship with the family. The only connection was Penn State.
Franco, not only came to the event, but he stayed in 90 degree heat and took a picture and spent time with every foursome on the course. As a result of his efforts, the event raised enough money to fund scholarships for years at PSU.
Franco’s reward for spending all day at the event? Cupcakes to take home.
Franco was the people’s champion.
Steeler head coach Mike Tomlin might have said it best when he said, “[Franco] is a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him.”
Franco knew what place he held in our Pittsburgh community. He understood the reverence of which he was viewed by the people of Western Pennsylvania.
It’s not easy to answer every call, to pose for every picture, to attend every charity event and to strike up a conversation with every strange face that approached him. But he did.
The cartoonist Tim Hartman drew a cartoon showing St. Peter meeting Franco at the pearly gates and saying, “You’re going to get an immaculate reception here, too.”
Yes, you are because you are indeed, “The great Franco Harris.”
(Larry Kelly is a partner with the law firm of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George. He is a former New Castle News sports writer, Shenango High School’s varsity baseball coach and, along with sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr., part of The News’ award-winning weekly sports podcast.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.