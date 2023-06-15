The recent countrywide surge in police calls related to individuals experiencing mental health distress is an increasing and evolving challenge faced by our local law enforcement officers.
Each of these calls, and the circumstances surrounding them, are as varied as the individuals themselves.
The one constant, however, is the unique complexity of each call relative to the few options available to an officer on scene.
Historically, the training received by police officers encountering individuals suffering from mental health distress was minimal and not rooted in any evidence-based methodology or stratagem.
Officers were often left with only two choices — arrest or release. Experience has taught us that arrest and incarceration may be the only option in some of these cases, but more often than not treatment of the underlying condition is what is truly needed.
Lawrence County, its courts and its law enforcement have made significant improvements and innovations in their response and treatment of mental health cases. Police officers now receive specialized training on how to approach and respond to individuals in mental health distress.
The Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas has evolved and expanded its options by integrating a mental health court into its existing Drug Court.
The Lawrence County Office on Mental Health and Developmental Services has increased service options for housing and treatment.
UPMC Jameson Hospital, Lawrence County Human Services, Arise and other supporting agencies and groups have also adapted to their changing clientele.
Lastly, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office began a pilot program in 2022, whereby specially trained district attorney personnel respond alongside police officers to calls involving mental health. These “co-responders” are present during law enforcement interactions to assist in de-escalation, treatment coordination, follow-up coordination and involuntary commitment of individuals if necessary.
Their presence and involvement allow the responding law enforcement officer to clear the call in a timely manner and return to answering other calls for service. Since the program’s inception, officer call times have been significantly reduced, with the average police interaction on a mental health call lasting less than 30 minutes as opposed to four to five hours.
Plans for treatment are expeditiously coordinated on scene and follow-ups are performed to ensure distressed individuals are on the road to recovery.
Despite the ever-changing landscape and myriad of difficulties associated with those suffering from mental health difficulties, Lawrence County and its personnel are adapting to the challenges.
(Joshua Lamancusa is the Lawrence County district attorney.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.