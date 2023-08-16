Threats to our educational institutions, educators and staff, and our children as students have disturbingly become an inevitable reality throughout the United States.
The vast majority of these threats never amount to actual harm, but it poses too much of a risk to selectively discount them as mere posturing; therefore, a consistent, coordinated response was developed in Lawrence County. Approximately five years ago Lawrence County regionalized its Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office combining all other “SWAT” teams within the county into one organization.
CIRT is comprised of selected law enforcement officers recruited from county police departments with its own command structure, specialized training, equipment, and tactics. The purpose of every CIRT operation is to protect the citizens of Lawrence County and neutralize any threat to our community’s infrastructure and population. Most recently CIRT has combined its law enforcement operations with the county’s Incident Management Team (IMT) so that all first responders — police, paramedics, and firemen are operating in a coordinated fashion during any critical incident.
At the beginning of summer, the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, CIRT Command, IMT Command and representatives from the FBI met with each school district’s superintendent to discuss critical incident responses and their expectations during an emergency. Each district agreed to allow CIRT and IMT to conduct training exercises in their schools so that we may be prepared for any contingency.
Dealing with a school emergency is more than just dealing with a threat as a myriad of issues must always be considered: roadway access for emergency vehicles, diverting traffic, staging areas for medical personnel, media locations, family reunification zones, crime scene preservation, communications, etc. Lawrence County officials, CIRT, and IMT will be beginning these combined training exercises in districts throughout the county and at other high-value locations on a continuous basis so that we main remain ever-vigilant.
(Joshua Lamancusa is the Lawrence County district attorney.)
