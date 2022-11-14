Several months ago, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office applied for and received confirmation from the federal government that Lawrence County would be designated a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).
This designation was not predicated upon the state of our community, but rather was awarded in response to building one of the most effective, decorated and highly regarded drug task forces in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Its recognition by the United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania and Ohio HIDTA representatives serves to officially consolidate all narcotics policing initiatives within Lawrence County’s longstanding Special Investigations Unit of the District Attorney’s Office.
Over the last 10 years, the policing of narcotics cases throughout Lawrence County has been primarily performed by the District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit with local law enforcement agency membership and support.
HIDTA’s recognition of the District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit command structure not only comes with additional financial support, but increases the District Attorney’s Office’s roster of seasoned multi-agency narcotics operatives.
In the coming months, HIDTA monies will be used to equip our detectives with modernized surveillance equipment, drone technology, tracking equipment, reporting system software and a county-wide motor vehicle identification system.
This technological infusion combined with increased and diversified agency manpower will exponentially increase our effectiveness in the policing of narcotics throughout Lawrence County.
Joshua Lamancusa is the Lawrence County district attorney
