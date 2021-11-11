We have now hit and exceeded the centenary mark for deaths due to COVID-19 in the North Country.
Believe me, it is not a milestone.
When my mother passed away from COVID-19 this past January in Rochester, I remember looking at paperwork the hospital provides when such an incident occurs.
It told me what number COVID death she was in Monroe County at the time. I can’t recall what the exact number was, but it was high, as Monroe County is much bigger than Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties combined.
For a moment I looked at the number and felt horror that so many people had died due to this terrible virus.
But I quickly shifted to anger as I thought about my mom being reduced to just a number on a sheet of paper.
It may be cliche to say, but the truth is that she was not a number or a statistic!
She was a person. A person who loved, lived and thrived and meant so much to so many others. She was my mother!
Yes, she was 91, and her age worked against her in fighting COVID, but she was in no way ready to die.
She lived a healthy, vibrant life and still participated in all of the daily activities that we all do, and she had much more to live and to give to others.
As my sister recently said, “Mom is probably really pissed off that she is dead, because she had a lot more to do.”
There have been about 1,500 COVID deaths in Monroe County, while we are hovering around 100 for our three counties. There have been nearly 58,000 deaths in New York state, about 742,000 nationwide, and nearly 5 million worldwide That’s a lot of suffering and misery. Way too much.
Whenever there is a report about how many people have died due to drunk driving, overdoses, gun violence, et cetera, we always see the numbers, and someone invariably laments that those who died were people and not statistics.
It is a message worth repeating when we find ourselves looking at statistics on COVID-19.
The people who have died of COVID here in the North Country are like my mom. They too loved, lived and thrived and were the center of the universe for their families.
Men and women, young and old, completely healthy or some with complications, have all passed from this virus.
Each one of them is a terrible loss not only for their families, but for our community.
It is bad enough to lose someone at any time, but the way in which COVID takes life is just cruel and inhuman.
Because of COVID restrictions, my sisters and I were forced to watch in desperation as mom slipped away after 30 days in the hospital completely alone.
We couldn’t do a thing, and I can’t ever describe what that feels like. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone — ever.
We will continue to report the statistics regarding COVID-19 in our region on the pages of the Press-Republican because it is still important information, and that is our duty, but we hope people don’t just gloss over those numbers when they see them.
It is easy to treat the numbers nonchalantly, especially if COVID has not directly affected you or your family. But please, take a moment to realize the pain and suffering that those figures represent to so many families. That is why I believe so strongly that everyone who can should get vaccinated. People should also continue to wear masks and social distance in public indoor spaces and crowded outdoor spaces, as local health departments advise.
The number of positive cases in our region is still alarmingly high, and we cannot stop protecting ourselves.
So please everyone, stay safe and let’s flatten those numbers once and for all.
(Joe LoTemplio is the editor in chief of the (Plattsburgh, New York) Press-Republican, a CNHI newspaper.)
