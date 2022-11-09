We have all grown up in a world with local newspapers.
Though we likely do not think about it a whole lot, it is difficult to imagine a world — or a community — without a local paper.
It is understandable that we take newspapers for granted simply because the local paper has always been a part of our lives, whether it is something we really think about or not.
We know exactly where to read about what is going on in our community.
If we are interested in city or county government or want to know what happened at the board of education meeting, we know we can find out by getting a copy of the newspaper.
Coverage of state government, social justice issues and other big picture coverage that impacts our lives is an added bonus.
Perhaps we also take it for granted that it is the local newspaper holding the powerful accountable, defending the First Amendment, protecting the public’s right to know and advocating for free speech.
And we cannot overlook coverage of the local sports scene. If we want to know what to expect from the opposing team at Friday night’s high school football game, we know that each week we can read a game preview or get analysis from last week’s game in the sports section of the newspaper.
How many children and their parents can’t hardly wait until the honor rolls are published so they can cut the page out of the paper and paste it in a scrapbook?
Then, there is the coverage of school plays, musicals, 4-H events, academic competitions, debate team victories and all the other great things happening throughout the year.
There are readers who go straight to the obituary page when they get each edition of the paper and that is certainly understandable. It is so very interesting to read about people’s lives, their families, the places they lived and the things they accomplished.
During election season, of course, the newspaper is how you find out who is running for office and learn a little bit about each candidate, what they stand for, how they answer difficult questions and what we might expect if that person is elected to office.
Perhaps you plan to dine out this weekend. You can go to the newspaper and check out the food scores, the cleanliness of the restaurant or see what specials or coupons are advertised in the paper.
Speaking of advertisements, which stores have sales promotions? Where can you get the best deals? Check out the ads in the paper.
Among the most popular items in the paper, both in print and online, is always coverage of new businesses coming to town. You can be among the first to know, simply by reading the local paper.
You may not agree with everything you read in the paper. That’s OK. None of us agree with everything we hear people say or see people do in our daily lives but we still love being a part of our community.
Newspapers also tell us the great stories of the women, men and children who call this great place home. The newspaper makes us feel, causes us to think and in so many ways enriches our lives by keeping us informed.
Like everything, the newspaper may cost us a little more than it used to but it is still an incredible value when you think about just how much local news and information it gives you access to with each edition in print and each day online.
Every now and then a generous reader will send a donation to the paper, sometimes with a note just saying something like “thank you for keeping us informed.”
Your local newspaper doesn’t ask for donations, but it is such a nice gesture when it happens. If you can’t imagine a world, or a community, without a local newspaper, just subscribe because that’s what it takes to keep the news coming.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director or newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
