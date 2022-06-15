Truth matters.
Facts matter.
While opinions differ, truth is truth and facts are facts.
Admittedly, sometimes it takes a while to uncover the truth and that’s why investigators, and all of us, should be willing to consider all the evidence and hear all the testimony before making up our minds.
The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol is conducting public hearings and broadcasting them in prime time.
Not everyone is tuning in and that is, in part, because people have already made up their minds about what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
That is unfortunate because the hearings include footage that has not been previously seen by the general public and testimony that has not been heard.
It is understandable if people do not like how highly produced portions of the hearing seem to be.
It is also understandable if people do not agree with the opinions of the lawmakers on the dais conducting the hearings.
But why would anyone not want to watch footage that has not been previously seen or hear testimony they have not heard before from police officers who were on the front lines that day, others who were documenting what was happening in real time and even people, including the former president’s own family members, who were talking with Donald Trump while the Capitol was under siege?
Even if you are opposed to the work being conducted by the select committee, why not listen to people who have first-hand knowledge and who have a story to tell?
A police officer from Georgia has testified. Her words were powerful.
She is not a lawmaker with an agenda, she described herself as an American proud to serve.
Later, public officials supported by the majority of voters in our state, Republicans, from Georgia will be testifying. Are you interested in learning what they have to say?
Thoughtful, intelligent, well-meaning people listen to evidence and then weigh it for themselves.
We all have biases, opinions and generally lean a little left or a little right — or a lot left and a lot right — but we can all listen and make determinations for ourselves instead of blindly following the conclusions of pundits, analysts, talking heads, cable television hosts or bloggers.
When does it ever hurt to listen?
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
