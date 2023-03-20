I still remember how it hit me like a slap in the face. The words came from a minister in a Methodist church pulpit: “We live in a country founded on the genocide of one people and the enslavement of another.” It was brutal to hear, but also undeniably true.
One of the many social battles we are having in the United States today is about what version of U.S. history we should be teaching in our schools.
As a boy, I learned the sweet version that most of us did: A group of people seeking freedom fled England to make a new life in the New World. In 1776, when the British king sought to trample on those freedoms, they rebelled and declared their independence. The American Revolution was led by a group of extraordinary men who won victory on the battlefield, crafted a constitution that has endured for centuries, and gave us our most profound national promise, “That all men are created equal.”
It is a beautiful story, one that I found inspiring. Thomas Jefferson, that young, red-haired poet of our national independence, was my hero.
Unfortunately there were some key parts of the story that my teachers only skimmed over or left out entirely. That included the decimation of the Native American civilizations that were already here and the brutal realities of American slavery.
Four years ago, to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first African slaves in America, a team of journalists at The New York Times set out to publish a more complete history of what slavery looked like in the United States. It is called The 1619 Project. I’ve been reading it recently, absorbing what my teachers failed to share and what many politicians today want to continue to leave out.
Slavery in America (before the revolution and after) endured for 2 1/2 centuries. Tens of millions of men, women and children lived their lives not as people but as property. They could be legally beaten, raped or killed by their owners without consequence, and millions were. The babies born to Black slave mothers were not their children but commodities to be sold away at any age, and were, decade after decade.
The 1619 Project also casts a different light on the men who led our “all men created equal” revolution. Nearly all of them made their fortunes on the backs of enslaved men and women. This includes 10 of our country’s first 12 presidents, among them Thomas Jefferson.
After its publication, The 1619 Project was awarded a Pulitzer Prize and schools across the country began using its well-researched material to help teach children a more accurate picture of our country’s founding. In response, a wave of politicians lined up to try to ban it.
There are many reasons that we need to teach history accurately in our schools. One is that our country’s hard racial record still echoes in our times today. Eight of 10 Black people in America are the descendants of slaves, and the legacy of legalized racism here did not end in 1865.
Until I was in the fifth grade, it was still illegal in many states for Blacks and whites to marry one another. Until I was in the sixth grade it was legal to refuse to sell or rent a home to a Black family. Today Blacks in America are still five times more likely to be imprisoned, far less likely to earn a livable salary or own a home, and Black Americans die on average three years earlier.
Black history is American history. We should not be shy to teach it or learn it. The 1619 Project highlights how often it has been Black Americans who have led the work of holding our nation to its lofty promises of equality and freedom — from Frederick Douglass to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to the current struggles over race today.
The true history of our country is a complicated mix of things, some noble and heroic, others brutal and horrific. America is a set of contradictions.
My schoolboy hero, Thomas Jefferson, did write the soaring poetry of equality upon which our country was founded. He also owned human beings as slaves, including his own mistress and the children she bore from him. I see both sides of who he was and of what our country has been. The history we teach our children needs to do the same.
(Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.)
