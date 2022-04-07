In 1972, when Western Pennsylvania steel mills still hummed, amateur boxing champion Cecil “Sweet C” Robinson of New Castle pondered a pro career after finishing a tour of Vietnam with the U.S. Army as the All Army-Navy-Marines light welterweight champion.
Married with two young children, Mr. Robinson, 24, worked as a lineman for Penn Power while training at the West Federal Street YMCA in Youngstown.
The U.S. Amateur Athletic Union ranked him No. 1 in the 139-pound class.
But Mr. Robinson’s dream of professional boxing died on Dec. 15, 1972. He and three other Black men were en route to a holiday party in Beaver Falls when a Beaver Falls police officer stopped their car on suspicion of robbery. The officer saw Mr. Robinson, who was unarmed, reach across his chest. Thinking Mr. Robinson was reaching for a weapon, the officer shot Mr. Robinson in the head, killing him instantly.
No cellphone cameras or video were around to document the shooting. District Attorney Joseph Walko quickly cleared the officer. The local newspaper, the New Castle News, barely mentioned the incident. No demonstrators rallied to demand justice.
Mr. Robinson died without public furor or fanfare, the way most Black men, historically, have died at the hands of law enforcement.
Fast forward to another senseless police killing, nearly 50 years later. Jim Rogers, 54, a homeless Black man, died on Oct. 14, a day after Pittsburgh Police used a Taser on him several times and ignored his pleas for medical attention.
Local reporters covered that story rigorously. Pittsburgh activists demanded justice. Last week, the Pittsburgh Police Department fired five of the officers involved in the incident.
CULTIVATING RESPECT
Times have changed but Black lives still don’t matter as much in the criminal justice system.
Public awareness of such killings has exploded since 2013 when George Zimmerman’s acquittal for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
The high-profile deaths of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Sandra Bland and many others were followed by widespread protests, as well as successful lawsuits, that prompted significant policy and program changes.
Despite those reforms, however, police killings have not decreased since 2015. Community policing initiatives, such as sponsoring youth softball teams and raising money for holiday gifts for kids, have helped officers forge relationships with the people they serve. But community policing is more than a program — It’s a culture of respect that should inform every interaction between cops and the community.
Cultivating cultures of respect in law enforcement involves, among many other things, leadership that demands it, better training, more rigorous screening of applicants, and departments that reflect the diversity of their communities.
Reducing unnecessary killings also requires reliable information. Comparing the use of fatal force by police now with past decades is virtually impossible. A Washington Post investigation found the FBI undercounted fatal police shootings by more than half because police departments often fail to report them. The federal government should require local police departments to report instances of fatal force, as well as the circumstances surrounding them.
Now, the best source of information on police-related fatalities since 2015 is a Washington Post database showing 7,232 deaths, roughly 1,000 a year. Black people made up nearly 30 percent of them — a rate more than double that of whites.
More than half of those cases involved a suspect with a gun. But in 441 cases — or one in 16 — the victim was unarmed; another 257 cases involved toy guns.
LIFE AND DEATH DECISIONS
Retired Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp in Toledo, Ohio, a decorated Vietnam War combat veteran with 50 years’ experience in law enforcement, never had community policing training, but he embodies a culture of respect in everything he does.
In 1978, as a 26 year-old vice and narcotics detective for the Toledo Police Department, Tharp and two other detectives were questioning several suspects in Toledo’s central city. An African American boy of about about 13 approached one of the detectives, pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at him. It turned out to be a replica toy gun, but the officers didn’t know that then.
“I could have killed him,” Tharp told me Wednesday. “I had to decide right then. I reached and grabbed the gun. He turned out to be a decent kid.”
Afterward, instead of arresting the boy, Tharp took him home to his mother. In the juvenile justice system, he could have hardened and learned to become a criminal.
Instead, he stayed alive and out of trouble. “He had a tough mother,” Tharp said. “I saw him around the neighborhood occasionally. He was always doing fine.”
Compare that outcome to what happened to John Crawford in 2014. He was killed by police officers at a Walmart for carrying a toy gun he wasn’t threatening anyone with. Or to Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African American boy killed in Cleveland the same year by a white officer. Rice was carrying a replica toy gun. No charges were filed against the officer who killed Rice, nor was he fired for the incident.
These officers acted within the guidelines for the use of deadly force. Still, a death occurred that maybe could have been prevented.
These tough split-second decisions depend partly on how an officer views the suspect. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, while kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in 2020, showed no more feeling than if he were stepping on a cockroach. It’s easier to abuse someone you regard as less than yourself.
As a society, we often show little respect for one another. It may be unfair to demand that police departments cultivate a culture of respect from top to bottom. But to stop senseless and avoidable killings by law enforcement, we must.
Jeffery Gerritt is the editorial page editor for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He is the former editor of the New Castle News and The (Sharon) Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.