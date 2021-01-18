For more than a decade, from 2002 to 2013, I celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday inside Ryan Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison on Detroit’s east side.
As a columnist for the Detroit Free Press who wrote relentlessly on prisons, I was well known by Michigan inmates. Every year, more than 100 of them at Ryan, many of them members of an NAACP prison program, invited me to their King gathering in the Ryan gymnasium.
It was a blast. Occasionally, I sat in on the drums with the prison jazz band. The three-hour program always uplifted and inspired, including several fiery speeches and awards presented to community supporters. We ended with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” widely known as the Black National Anthem. Then gathered for some group photos.
What moved me most, though, and what sticks with me today, was that, despite being locked up, these men found a sense of purpose by working to better their community.
Among other things, they ran a nationally known Youth Deterrent Program that brought troubled young men into the prison to hear cautionary tales from prisoners; they received some love from men who had faced the same struggles, and now were trying to keep them from making the same mistakes. The prisoners also raised money and made donations, some from their $1-a-day prison jobs, for college-bound young men in Detroit, and for needy families during the holidays. The NAACP prison program even brought police officers together with youth in the prison visiting room to show young men who distrusted any law enforcement officer that some cops really cared about them and their communities.
In any way possible, these inmates wanted to give back — to help heal a community they once wounded, the group’s founder, Darryl Jamual Woods, 47, of Detroit, often told me.
Every year I would begin my King speech with the same words: “If King or Malcolm X were alive today, they would be here, inside a prison, recognizing that mass incarceration and an unjust criminal justice system are the nation’s most urgent human rights problems.”
I believed it then. I believe it now.
When King was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, the day after delivering a passionate speech to striking sanitation workers, mass incarceration was still in its infancy. U.S. prisons held 188,000 people.
Today, the number of incarcerated exceeds 2 million. The number quadrupled during the 1980s and 1990s, when the so-called war on drugs and tough-on-crime measures, such as three-strikes laws, filled prisons faster than states could build them. Today, U.S. prisons are an $85-billion-a-year industry; Pennsylvania spends roughly $2 billion a year on prisons, or nearly $300 per resident. Draconian drug laws, enforced disproportionately among African Americans, are a big reason Black men make up 40 percent of the nation’s prison population.
It’s insane.
All that spending has not affected crime in any demonstrable way. On the contrary, mass incarceration, I believe, has actually increased crime by severing social networks and disrupting entire communities. Millions of children have at least one incarcerated parent, making them six or seven times more likely to go to prison. Going to prison has become an insidious, dream-killing expectation in some neighborhoods. My brother-in-law once told me that, growing up on Detroit’s east side, every one of his peers went to prison or jail. Prisons sentences also impose lifetime barriers to employment.
Too many Americans no longer believe in second chances or redemption. In doing so, they’ve lost part of their humanity, part of their soul.
I spent my last King holiday in Ryan in 2013, just before I left the Detroit Free Press. Many of the prisoners who were there then, some wrongly convicted, have gone home and done great things. Some have remained close friends, people whom I would trust with my life.
Woods’ life sentence was commuted in 2019, after he spent decades in prison for aiding and abetting a drug deal that resulted in a young man’s death.
When I talked to him Friday, he had just got back from Philadelphia, where he had helped arrange a remote meeting between police cadets and probationers. He had also had done a radio interview that day.
Through his company, “Fighting the Good Fight,” he serves as a consultant to law enforcement and criminal justice agencies nationwide. Perhaps most important, he has been an exemplary father to his son, Darryl Woods Jr., who graduated from college and now does motivational speaking.
“I’m a servant,” he told me. “Service is the rent I pay to occupy a new space, and reach back to those I left behind. Many, many others deserve another shot.”
No doubt.
Excess spending on prisons is not not only robbing the nation of scarce resources but also something far more precious: The priceless potential of people to contribute to their communities and country.
King, I am certain, would have considered that the greatest injustice of all.
