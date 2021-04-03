Column by Jeff Gerritt: For too many, George Floyd was nobody

On a freezing January night at 2 a.m., my best friend Vernon Taylor and I were headed north on I-43, returning to Green Bay, Wisconsin, from a party in Milwaukee. I was a young investigative reporter in Green Bay. Vernon, an African American activist, was a repo man for GM.
Ahead, to the left, we spotted a State Police trooper parked on a median strip, facing the northbound lane. We weren’t speeding, weaving, or intoxicated; so we didn't sweat it.
But when Taylor, who was driving, passed in front of the vehicle, the trooper turned on his headlights, illuminating, for maybe a second, the inside of the Chrysler Imperial. He then entered the freeway and ran his red lights.
We pulled over. The trooper checked out our licenses and Taylor’s vehicle registration. We weren’t ticketed or issued a warning. Before he let us go, the trooper asked if either one of us was on probation.
Coming out of nowhere, the question seemed odd. I doubt the trooper would have asked it, had I been alone, safely ensconced in my white skin. But the stop was no big deal. Heading north again, we just laughed about it.
More than 25 years after that inconsequential incident of racial profiling, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on May 25 of last year, snuffed out George Floyd’s life by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. Unarmed and handcuffed, Floyd pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”
The two incidents have little in common, except both underscore an incontrovertible, yet still controversial, truth: The criminal justice system, in countless ways, works much differently for Black people than it does for whites.
DIVIDED BY HISTORY
Unlike 50 years ago, when police misconduct went largely unrecorded and unreported, most Americans have now seen examples of it, taken from cell phone video. Over the last decade, people have witnessed how and why Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, and others have died.
Watching the same videos, however, Americans still disagree on what they saw. In most of these cases, Black people were, generally, outraged, while many — if not most — white people defended the police.
Not surprisingly, white and Black people have different attitudes toward the criminal justice system: Their experience and history with it are different.
During Jim Crow, the criminal justice system kept African Americans “in their place.” With guns and fire hoses, the system suppressed the struggle for civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s.
Courts also enforced some horrific miscarriages of justice. After the murder and mutilation of 14-year-old Emmett Till for flirting with a white woman, an all-white jury acquitted the killer, who later brazenly confessed in a magazine interview.
Today, in poor black neighborhoods in urban areas like Detroit — where I spent nearly 20 years, writing for the Detroit Free Press — young black men often fear and mistrust the police. Black mothers advise their sons to be wary of cops for their own safety.
Police have tough jobs, and most do it well. But in so-called crime hot spots with a heavy police presence, residents who are doing nothing wrong will, almost inevitably, be profiled and treated unfairly. They will resent it. So would you.
CLASS AND RACE
Unlike previous high-profile cases, Chauvin’s trial, which started Monday, should not further divide Americans. It may even bring them together, though you never know what a jury will do.
This time, a cop faces murder charges. The video of Floyd’s death is so horrific that all Americans should agree he died egregiously and needlessly.
Some people will continue to argue this is one bad cop, and race had little to do with it, but every frame of the video says it does. Floyd’s death, and the bottomless cruelty and indifference to human suffering that caused it, can’t be examined outside the context of race and class.
Chauvin may not have hated Floyd. But the man who, almost serenely, stood over him for more than nine minutes, his knee on his neck, had no regard for Floyd’s humanity. Chauvin did not view him as human. He couldn't have.
For Derek Chauvin and too many others, George Floyd and people like him, poor and black, are nobody.
(Jeff Gerritt is the editor of the New Castle News and The (Sharon) Herald. He won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing. Email him at jgerritt@sharonherald.com.)
