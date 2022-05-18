As the minority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, I am blessed to meet with countless service members, veterans and military families every year.
They are an impressive community — from our hallowed heroes who served in World War II to our most recent recruits.
And while they are a diverse group, they share at least one thing: a willingness to sacrifice their time and talent to serve our great state and nation.
While I believe it is always appropriate to thank a veteran or a military member for their service, the month of May has several designations that remind us to recognize our heroes and their families, including Armed Forces Appreciation Day, Military Spouse Appreciation Day and, of course the day to remember our fallen heroes, Memorial Day.
Many Pennsylvanians show their appreciation in another way: by contributing to the Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund.
The VTF was established a decade ago to assist and support Pennsylvania veterans and their families.
Thousands of Pennsylvanians have donated to the fund, whether through a $3 donation when renewing their driver’s license or by purchasing a specialty veteran-centric license plate, as well as gifts and donations from individuals and businesses.
These funds are awarded to veteran service organizations, charitable groups and county Veteran Affairs Offices to provide real, tangible support to our veterans across the commonwealth.
They help veterans find housing or job training, offer transportation, or secure the benefits they earned through their service.
I have a plan that would bolster donations to the VTF and allow it to offer even more assistance to veterans.
My plan (H.B. 1389) would dedicate $1 million from Pennsylvania’s remaining American Rescue Plan dollars to go to the VTF to fund more projects and help even more of our state’s veterans.
Approved in 2021, the American Rescue Plan is meant to help Americans recover from the long-lasting challenges from COVID-19 that have impacted the health of our communities — mental, physical and financial. Pennsylvania veterans are not immune from these same challenges.
Pennsylvania still has billions of dollars remaining in ARP money, and our veterans would benefit from this modest allocation outlined in my plan.
Pennsylvania is home to one of the largest veteran communities in the country, as well as the second-largest National Guard. Many of our neighbors have served and continue to serve proudly.
We also have a robust network of service providers who are dedicated to serving our veterans.
A boost in the VTF would allow them to do even more great work to serve more of our heroes.
I’m grateful for our veterans’ service every day and I’m proud to have introduced a financially responsible plan to continue to offer them the assistance they earned.
(Chris Sainato represents New Castle and most of Lawrence County in the 9th District of the state House of Representatives.)
