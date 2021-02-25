As a young athlete, I remember being at a disadvantage before even having a chance to compete.
Though I had the aptitude and physical skill to enter the arena, being poor, I would often not have the appropriate equipment.
Or the equipment I did have was subpar as compared to that of my competitors. And though I had the chance to compete, I could not help but feel that I was always a step behind the others.
That made it not only difficult to keep up, but also presented additional obstacles to any thought of victory. So, the “will to win” paled in comparison to the advantages I felt the others possessed.
However, compete I did, and oftentimes my desire to persevere served me better than the latest pair of athletic shoes.
This experience allowed me to understand what my ancestors had to overcome in order to accomplish the amazing feats that we celebrate in Black History Month. Much like my athletic career, their journey started off with them positioned much further behind their competitors.
And any hope of an ascent out of the bonds of enslavement had to appear as seemingly insurmountable odds. And yet here we are today.
Someone once said, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” As an African American, “Black History Month” is about that very premise.
My ability to dream and aspire to the position of mayor of the City of New Castle has been because of the perseverance of all of those who have gone before me.
So for me, February is a time set aside for honoring all of those who started off from a severely disadvantaged position to only display a relentless will to win, that ultimately changed the shape of our nation.
(Chris Frye is the mayor of New Castle.)
