Why do people stay in a town or city if they could have the opportunity to go somewhere else?
In a study called “Soul of the Community”, the Knight Foundation and Gallup found there are three major reasons people stay in a community: 1) people feel included, 2) there are places to gather, and 3) the place has a beauty in its buildings or natural environment.* In a world where you could go anywhere, why do you stay here?
When the nonprofit organization, New Visions, set out almost 10 years ago to help better our community, it was a movement for change that was intentional about engaging individuals and community partners, providing opportunities for people to connect, and enhancing the beauty that already exists in our community- starting with downtown New Castle.
Each year the organization offers an ‘open call’ for folks who want to get involved and “be the change”. They kick-off each summer by planting flowers along downtown’s ‘Main Street’ (aka E. Washington Street), they host multiple opportunities throughout the growing season to target locations in need of ‘hands’ and they coordinate the logistics to descend groups of volunteers to pull weeds, pick up litter, trim landscaping, pressure wash, clean windows, fresh paint, and more.
The beautification efforts of the New Visions volunteers are much more than simply offering an opportunity to serve, however, it’s a series of signals that this place is valued and is worthy of investment from us and others. How a place is valued- and what that means- is up to the people who live here. To revitalize downtown, we all must commit to valuing this place and we can do better.
New Visions called the efforts this summer: “Grow New Castle”. Through the financial support of the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, Aetna, Victory Family Church, the Ecolab Foundation, and individual donations to the ‘Greater New Castle Beautification Fund’ (giving options found here: https://cfwpeo.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1389), the project grew ‘legs’ and enabled a variety of projects.
Coordination support came from New Visions’ Executive Director Angie Urban, Mayor Frye, District Attorney Lamancusa, Jerry Zona and John Kulnis of Tri-County CleanWays, Director of Public Works Brian Heichel, New Visions’ AmeriCorps Member Melina Mangino, Aaron Elliott of Forward Trends, and Mary Burris of Mary Burris Landscape & Garden Designs.
Along with almost weekly service opportunities for two months straight, individuals and groups have also begun ‘Adopting-a-Spot’ for the growing season. Adopters keep an extra set of eyes on a particular location and rally their own networks, on their own time schedule, to help a place look loved and valued. Adopters in 2021 include: Pita- A Sandwich Stop (the Statue of Liberty Island), the Diamond (Victory Family Church), Zambelli Park (First Presbyterian & Highland Presbyterian Churches), the North Street Parking Lot (Friends of Catholic Education- Holy Spirit Parish), the Riverplex Parking Lot (City Church), the small park at the corner of S. Croton Ave and E. Washington Street (the City Rescue Mission).
If you, your family, your business, or your group is interested in adopting a spot, you can contact Angie at (724) 510-1410 or angela.n.urban@gmail.com.
The next coordinated opportunity to help is from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Riverwalk Park – weeding, spreading mulch, and trimming landscaping in preparation for Friday evening’s concert in the park and other upcoming events there.
Those who want to help, just show up!
It doesn’t take a lot to love our community or to perceive value in this place we call home. It just takes a small commitment from each of us to keep our front stoop swept clean, our grass cut, our neighborhood park cared for… we can do better, we can invest time, energy, or a little money, and we can love where we live because it’s where we’ve chosen to call home.
Angie Urban is the director of New Visions for Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.