The New Castle Public Library is proud to uphold the values of diversity, freedom, and intellectual growth that are embodied in inspiring words of the Executive Director of the American Library Association, Tracie D. Hall.
Through her steadfast belief in the power of libraries, she has reminded us of the transformative potential they hold.
Tracie D. Hall’s commitment to the public good and her lifelong dedication to libraries have left a lasting impact on our society. She firmly believes that libraries should be places where everyone can find a diverse range of books, catering to the needs of all readers.
At the New Castle Public Library, we share this belief and strive to provide access to a wide variety of books that foster understanding, empathy, and personal growth.
In a world facing challenges of censorship and attempts to alter history and curricula, Tracie Hall reminds us of the importance of defending intellectual freedom. The New Castle Public Library, along with its supportive community, is dedicated to preserving democratic ideals such as freedom of thought, assembly, press, public education, dissent, and speech. These values are the bedrock of our society, and libraries play a crucial role in upholding them.
Gene DeCaprio, a former board member of the New Castle Public Library and a passionate advocate for the city, has been instrumental in promoting the library’s values within the community. His generous and charismatic nature has made a positive impact on numerous nonprofit organizations in New Castle.
Gene’s unwavering commitment to the library aligns with the core values highlighted by Tracie Hall, emphasizing the role of libraries as pillars of knowledge, understanding, and community engagement.
The New Castle Public Library remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can freely explore ideas and broaden their horizons. The library continues to serve as a welcoming space that promotes lifelong learning, critical thinking, and personal development for all community members.
The New Castle Public Library wholeheartedly invites the community to join us in celebrating these cherished values. By coming together, we can foster an atmosphere of respect, openness, and intellectual curiosity that empowers each individual to imagine and actively create a better world.
We encourage you to reach out to Director Andrew Henley at director@ncdlc.org or visit our website at www.ncdlc.org to learn more about the New Castle Public Library’s unwavering commitment to diversity, freedom, and intellectual growth.
Let us embark on this collective journey, united in our pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and the shared goal of building a brighter future for all.
(Andrew Henley is the director of the New Castle Public Library. Gene DeCaprio is a former library board member.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.