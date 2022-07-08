The Republication preoccupation with voter fraud didn’t start with Donald Trump.
It’s been a GOP concern for decades and led to a major scandal in the previous Republican administration that forced the resignation of the attorney general and several other top officials.
Allegations of voter fraud have also preoccupied GOP officials in several states, including Texas under Attorneys General Greg Abbott, now governor, and Ken Paxton.
Neither found anything beyond scattered cases of individuals seeking to vote illegally. But that hasn’t stopped their contentions that it is a major problem.
At least two past national GOP efforts against alleged voter fraud ended badly.
In the 1980s, the Republican National Committee created a National Ballot Security Task Force to prevent voter fraud during a New Jersey governor’s race. It sent armed, off-duty police officers to voting sites, especially in minority areas, prompting a suit by the Democratic National Committee alleging voter intimidation.
The RNC agreed to a federal court consent decree requiring it to stop such tactics. The agreement expired in 2017, making the 2020 election the first in decades that any aggressive monitoring of polling places was freed from federal court scrutiny.
The scandal occurred two decades later, after former President George W. Bush and White House aides pressured their Justice Department to prosecute more voter fraud.
Their efforts became public around the 2006 midterm elections. But the resulting controversy was overshadowed by Bush’s larger second term problems.
The administration’s concerns about voter fraud started during the disputed 2000 presidential election in Florida, where Bush narrowly clinched the presidency.
Four years later, the department reported that, because of the initiative, “nationwide enforcement of election crimes has increased dramatically.” But its own numbers belied that conclusion — only 119 people had been charged and 86 convicted over four years.
Another Republican, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, contended for years there was widespread voting by illegal immigrants. The Heritage site shows just 14 convictions there, most for attempted double voting.
In 2017, Trump named Kobach vice chair of a commission headed by Vice President Mike Pence to investigate fraud allegations after he contended votes by millions of illegal immigrants produced Hillary Clinton’s 3 million popular vote margin.
As recent congressional hearings documented, Trump spent two months unsuccessfully trying to convince state authorities, federal courts and his own Justice Department of sufficient fraud to overturn Biden’s victory.
He continues to make such claims and, according to polls, has persuaded millions of Republicans that the 2020 results were fraudulent.
It’s no wonder so many Republicans have bought Trump’s siren song. After all, they’ve been hearing it for years.
(Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Readers may write to him via email at carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com.)
