A local newspaper is a community’s connector, its touchstone and its champion.
It heralds good news, points out challenges and encourages debate about issues that the community and its residents are talking about.
To run one, well, that is an honor.
And that is the most important thing you need to know about me, your new editor.
I consider taking care of your newspaper an important responsibility.
I care about what you think, what you want to read and the job you think we are doing.
And so does every member of the New Castle News staff.
You know many of those staff members; some of them you have known for years. As you get to know me, you will see that we share a lot of the same interests and concerns — and we all care about this community’s past, present and future.
Keeping the New Castle News and our community strong means sharing our story — and making sure we talk about what needs talking about.
You will disagree with us sometimes, wish we had a different perspective other times and be in our cheering section on the rest of those days.
And that is what is very important as we move into our future together.
A community without a newspaper is a location without a compass.
There is no centralized spot to learn about the good, the bad and the ugly.
There is no one to watch the people who represent us and who are supposed to speak for us.
There is no one to say what needs saying in a large-scale format — even when it is hard to say.
And, most importantly, no one to tell our stories of courage, hope, kindness and community — and we have many.
This is a strong county with generations of people whose lives have been characterized by hard work and family values.
We can’t think of anyone better to share the good news about Lawrence County than the newspaper that has told those stories across more than 130 years.
It matters to us that the New Castle News stays strong, healthy and an important part of this community. So, my presence here is about making sure that remains true for decades to come.
Over the next few weeks, I will be in the New Castle community meeting many of you. And if you would like to meet me, just give the office a call at (724) 654-6651.
Feel free to reach out to me via email, too — at rcarey@ncnewsonline.com.
I am taking over the reins from a newspaper editor many of you have known for years as well. Dan Irwin will still be around the New Castle News in a different role as he finishes out his newspaper career.
He made the choice to try something new, and we support him in that endeavor.
Don’t be surprised if you see his name pop up under a byline every once in a while.
So, share your thoughts with all of us here at The News, give us your ideas and talk to us about your hopes and dreams for your hometowns.
We care. We will listen, and we will be in touch.
That I can guarantee.
