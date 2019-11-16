I can’t say that I was elated when we all woke up to snow Tuesday morning.
I can’t say I was sad either. We all knew this was coming. Halloween was washed and winded out this year, and pushed to the first day of November.
Then came changing the clock back, in order us to enjoy what seems like eternal night.
There were no surprises. As time goes on, days get shorter and the mercury in the thermometer rises less and less, we get used to this time of year.
I can say this year that I was ready. I made sure in the past weeks I had my winter gear, which consists of long-sleeve shirts and an assortment of hoodies, laundered and ready for the frigid temperatures.
Can you say adulting?
I think after several years I have reached the same mindset my father had when he knew the change in seasons was coming. Be ready, be prepared.
So I found myself going through all my warmer winter clothing and checking my boots to make sure the shoelaces were intact and added another coat of suede protector to prevent water from penetrating the fabric.
The metamorphosis was complete when the night before the snowfall was to arrive I found myself looking for my ice scraper, filling the tank with gas and parking in a manner that would allow me to easily traverse the freshly fallen snow.
I can honestly say I was ready when the first, big winter extravaganza encapsulated the region.
Be ready, be prepared. I know my Dad is looking down and … laughing because he knows how I would just shake my head when he was right about something. Good one, Dad.
BLACK FRIDAY BLUES
Well, I don’t know if you could call it the blues, but I wonder how many people realize the Black Friday sales have, essentially, already started.
With the release of new electronics hitting the market, stores ramping up their online efforts to cash in at more than just real cash registers — those virtual ones are just as important — we find ourselves already immersed in the Christmas shopping season.
Of course, I know people who start their seasonal shopping in the middle of summer. While I am sure they are done, I have yet to start. I imagine I am going to follow the same method I have been using for a long, long time.
I’ll meander around stores over the next couple of weeks, scanning shelves for the items on my must-have list, and I am sure I will spot gifts here and there. I will be sure to snap them up and then start wrapping.
After all, St. Nicholas will be here before we know it.
