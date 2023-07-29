Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 564 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OHIO BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON GUERNSEY HARRISON JEFFERSON OH MONROE MUSKINGUM NOBLE TUSCARAWAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA MERCER VENANGO IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BUTLER IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER LAWRENCE IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, BUTLER, CADIZ, CALDWELL, CAMBRIDGE, CANONSBURG, CARROLLTON, COLUMBIANA, COSHOCTON, DOVER, EAST LIVERPOOL, ELLWOOD CITY, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, FRANKLIN, GROVE CITY, HERMITAGE, MARTINS FERRY, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, NEW PHILADELPHIA, OIL CITY, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, SALEM, SHARON, ST. CLAIRSVILLE, STEUBENVILLE, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, WHEELING, WOODSFIELD, AND ZANESVILLE.