New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.