The following comments were among the more than 50 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Tuesday story headlined “Game commission relocates bear hit by car.”
•Don’t bears have dens? It’s winter. Where’s he supposed to live in a new strange place with possible injuries! ... Deborah Palladino
•So many bleeding hearts on here. No wildlife professional would release an injured animal into the wild if he/she thought it was too injured to survive on its own, it would simply just be dispatched. Use your brain people. Come on. ... Jeff Williams
•So they didn’t check him see damage if he had blood coming from nose?? I hope poor thing OK. ... Heidi Lindsay
•Released into the woods without getting it medical attention? That’s horrible. ... Tiffany Gilkey
•I would have relocated it to a rug in front of my fireplace. ... Brian Ottaviani
•Is he up for adoption? ... Alex Moses
•I would have finished him off and made a rug! ... Todd Higdon
•Why is everyone so shocked that a bear was on East side? It came out of Cascade Park area. We have them here. I’ve seen quite a few this past summer here in NC. It’s not to often you seen them in your back yard on Adams Street, but they are here nonetheless. ... Cyndi Garr
•So many bears in the area this year! We had one in my neighborhood that was sleeping on a couple neighbor’s porches. ... Mary Ann D’Andrea
•How can you not see an f-ing bear? I’ve driven all my life and to the best of my knowledge never hit a living thing. If you can’t see a bear, how could you see a person? ... Charmayne Bradley
