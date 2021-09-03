The following comments were among the more than 80 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Wednesday story headlined “Districts to comply with mask mandate.”
•I do anything to protect my child and your child. If wearing a simple cloth mask to protect the children from getting sick, then why wouldn’t you? ... Shannon Rosati
•That’s good, someone has to protect our children! Until all are vaccinated, this is how it’s going to be so get used to it. ... Randi Mariacher
•Mr. Rich, you are great. I agree with you, no masks. It’s my choice for my child and I feel safe sending her to school without a mask mandate. Do not require masks, please let parents decide what’s best for the child. Also Dictator Wolf (Gov. Tom Wolf) needs to go. I have your back Mr. Rich 100 percent. I had your dad when I was in school and he was great, keep doing the right thing, Mr. Leonard Rich. Stay with the Constitution’s laws with our rights. ... Glenn Shultz
•Protect our children. ... Kelly Fisher
•I never realized there were so many epidemiologists in Lawrence County! ... Samuel Smeltzer
•The sheep will continue to follow the Wolf ... Tim Kauffman
•There is no scientific evidence whatsoever that supports masking children. This is despotism! ... Chris Donegan
•Unmask our kids. ... Jessica Stewart
•We don’t think we’re (Laurel School District) special. We stand up for ourselves. Thank you, Mr. Rich! ... Carrie Lyons
•(In response to Carrie Lyons) That is the problem. You think of only yourself. Need to think of others. Sad these parents are not able to think outside their circle. ... Matthew Christy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.