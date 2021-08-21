The following comments were among the more than 25 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Saturday story headlined “County population drops: With young people leaving, Lawrence could lose a state rep.”
•The cost of living is low here until you have to write those checks for property taxes or pay the city of New Castle the highest wage tax around. ... Mike Coglio
•Maybe we can borrow one from Detroit. ... Ray Topolosky
•Cost of living is not low. The rentals and house prices are way over-inflated. ... Ralph Hartzell
•Young people who want any kind of real future aren’t just leaving the county, they’re leaving PA all together. My son and his girlfriend, my nephew and my niece have all left. There’s no future in this bankrupt, welfare state. ... Sheri Gustafson
•It’s sad situation. I tell young people get out of New Castle and PA as well. There is nothing here but poverty and crime. ... Melinada Ayers
•New Castle has been in decline since the mid ‘70s and the people keep voting in the same politicians. So tell me how is it ever going to change? I don’t blame any young person for leaving this city. I wish I would have moved out when I was in my 20s. ... Ralph Reis
•Though I believe Lawrence county’s population is declining, this census was botched so badly, I wouldn’t be surprised if it says the entire nation’s population has declined. ... Bonnie Humphrey
•Plus you have to drive to Ohio to get reasonable gas prices or toll roads are the highest in the nation. ... Nick Lutes
•If the city would actually clean itself up and get rid of all the drugs and crime it could turn around. There are landlords that rent to Detroit drug lords right by the police station. They sell drugs all day right under their noses! ... Heather Rowe-Cameron
•New Castle is full of crime drugs, prostitution and gang activity. It’s like Pittsburgh. ... Jayme Brown
•There’s no reason for them to stay next to family, not much appealing. ... Johnny Defiore
•Maybe, just maybe, it’s the representative? ... Brian Kingman
•Take into consideration that there is nothing to do her either. You can go out to dinner or go the bar. Nowhere to shop, nothing to do. Why would they stick around? ... Melissa Joyce
•Nothing in New Castle. Taxes keep going up and out-of-state slum lords own drug houses on every side of town. ... David Rhodes
•Needs to be promoted in the high school while the youth are still here and before drugs ruin their records. Teach them how to go after the cushy, affluent influential jobs in New Castle. Give them a reason to stay. And please diversify that courthouse. ... Charmayne Bradley
