It is that time of year again. No, not for sunscreen.
While it seemed warmed enough during the final days of this calendar year to apply sunscreen to protect you from that blazing late-December sun, we have actually arrived at the time of year when people set goals for the coming year.
The new year always brings about reflection upon the things we would have changed in the past and a structured set of expectations for the future.
I have hooey to all that.
I have never been one to make resolutions come the first of the year. Now, that does not mean I don’t get goals for myself or reflect back on situations I have found myself in and never want to return.
I just don’t do it at a certain time of the year. I have always been the type to follow the advice I received in my teenage years — “Be better than yesterday.”
Now, that doesn’t mean that yesterday was a bad day, nor does it mean that you were horrible on that day. Just strive to be better each and every day.
I will admit I have made some changes — good changes — over the course of the past several years.
They were each met with stubborn determination to conquer. At many, I was able to succeed. Some, I found myself having to try again and harder.
Evolution and growth are two aspects of this life that I grasp well. I never want to take steps backwards in anything I do. Well, OK, when I played hockey I always like to circle backwards handling the puck and looking for the perfect saucer pass. But, I don’t think that counts here.
No matter what we set out to do in 2020 we need to be mindful of ourselves, of others, and of the world.
Living by the Golden Rule means that you not only treat others the way you want to be treated, but you also take the time to treat yourself well. The only way to take steps forward is to be mindful of your thoughts and actions while taking those steps.
I think it is safe to say that we all have things we want to accomplish in the coming year. I started my list some time ago. It is a list that, trust me, is never empty.
So, I am going to move forward while working on my list.
Oh, and we are heading into the “Roaring 20s” next week. I better grab a fedora and a cane. I don’t want to be left out.
