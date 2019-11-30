What are you thankful for?
With Thanksgiving leftovers dominating space in our refrigerators I think it is time we all reflect on what we are thankful for this holiday season.
For many, Thursday was more than just the fifth day of the week. It was more than just the 28th day of November, the 11th month of the year.
Thursday marked a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate one another. Throughout the course of the year, and time for that matter, events are going to happen in our lives that make everything shinier.
Whether it is a new job, a new relationship, a new child, car or other coveted item, you should be grateful for all you have experienced this year.
With winter moving in, the days of Spring and Summer have passed. The colder weather is coming in, and that means that some people can’t get out.
I hope that all of you not only took the time to be thankful for what you have this holiday season, but took a moment to think of someone else who might not have so much and find a way to make their life better.
Not everyone has the ability to go out for fancy Thanksgiving deals. The same as not everyone has the ability to travel to meet with their friends and families.
And, sometimes, there are people who just can’t get out. I hope that all of you took the time to make someone’s day brighter on Thanksgiving, whether it was a visit, a phone call, delivering a meal or just having a pleasant conversation.
As for me, I stayed home this Thanksgiving. I decided to make myself quite the feast that will last through this weekend. I made sure to reach out to all the important people in my life.
Without them, life wouldn’t be what it is. Friends and family, whether near or far, are an important aspect of our daily lives. Make sure you take the moment to tell them what they mean to you.
Thanksgiving has come and gone. Black Friday came and went. I find myself being thankful this year for what I have and the main characters appearing in my life.
Soon, Christmas will be here, followed by the ringing in the New Year.
Be thankful every single day, do something for someone else every single day. The means to make the world a greater place lies within you.
Let’s all do our part and create a better world we can leave to the next generation. I have an old saying that I think will relate here.
“Be better than yesterday. That doesn’t mean yesterday was a bad day. Be better than yesterday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.