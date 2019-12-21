Perry Como sang it, but I will be living it this holiday season as I go home for the holidays.
Having lived the majority of my adult life away from my hometown, I can honestly say I am looking forward to heading back to the mountains of central Pennsylvania to spend the holidays with my family.
It isn’t often that I get back to my hometown, but this I am definitely looking forward to making this trip. While I will be avoiding the scourge of Interstate 80 — even though it runs through my hometown — I will be taking a scenic detour that will allow me to view some of the beautiful countryside this state has to offer.
Yes, I will be crossing rivers and I will be crossing hills, and entering some dales and other places along the way, but it will be nice to spend the holidays with Mom, my niece and nephews and their families and making rounds to see all my friends and family members.
With the hustle and bustle of the season in full force, I just know that my time there is going to fly by. With colder temperatures approaching, the prospect of snow for Christmas and the mounting excitement of countless children awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus, I just know it is going to be a fun trip.
I started later this year with my holiday shopping, but as of this writing everything is wrapped and awaiting transport to a home nestled on the side of a mountain that overlooks my hometown.
There used to be a majestic view of downtown back in the 1990s and early 2000s, but as the trees lower on the mountain grew, that view has become obstructed.
From iron-girded bridges to downtown buildings and a river walk, I am looking forward to spending time in my hometown. As I always do there will be a drive around town, checking out what hasn’t changed and what has.
Plus, there will be some attending my favorite places. No matter how much time goes by there will always be memories of my youth, growing up in that sleepy factory town. While time has passed, those memories have not faded.
This will be the fourth Christmas without my father, but I just know — and so does Mom and everyone else — that he will be there with us, just like he always was.
I am looking forward to spending time in the home that was my grandfather’s before it became my parents. Driving up and down the lane, checking out the forested areas and overlooking town is another aspect I will enjoy.
I am looking forward to experiencing a happy, peaceful holiday season. And that is my wish for all of you.
Happy holidays!
