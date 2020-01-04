Recently, I have been posed questions about this year’s NHL Winter Classic.
It seems when people have a hockey question, they come to me. Apparently, that red, white and blue shield I permanently wear makes me some sort of aficionado. Well, that and I played, but that was a long time ago.
This year’s illustrious event ‚ finally! — featured two brand new teams to the NHL’s annual outdoors New Year’s Day contest. The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators took to the makeshift rink in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.
I was very happy to see this matchup because the teams are rivals. I was also very happy to see this matchup because we get someone in this game not currently named Pittsburgh, Washington, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, or New York (Rangers).
It is about time the NHL finally began to spread the wealth. The New Year’s Day event is played outdoors — and the first NHL outdoor game was not the inaugural winter classic played between Pittsburgh and Buffalo on that snowy day in 2008 at Buffalo’s Ralph Wilson Stadium, home to the NFL’s Bills.
I am sure that many moons ago when the NHL got its start that games were played outdoors. I know that my friends and I played outdoors throughout the winter — whether on ice or in-line skates — so these outdoors games aren’t necessarily something new.
As co-worker Pete Sirianni, who hails from frigid Kane, asked me why they chose the Cotton Bowl, I told him if the Los Angeles Kings could play a preseason outdoors game in Las Vegas, then they can play an outdoors game at the Cotton Bowl.
Oh by the way, that game featured the team of some guy named Wayne Gretzky. If you don’t know who he is, you may want to go to YouTube.
Outdoors games have been played at Fenway Park in Boston, Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the province of Saskatchewan.
My hope for future games is that we get other teams involved who have not had the experience of playing in an outdoors game. Plus, I don’t like watching the same teams all the time.
