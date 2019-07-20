Over the past month, we have had nothing but rain, thunderstorms and a pretty good run at hitting triple digits on the thermometer.
Sadly, towns and areas of the city have flooded.
But you know what, in that tragedy came something good. Local volunteer fire departments came together to help get rid of the floodwaters and clear it from people’s homes.
Others in the community made, or bought, food for the people in distress and the men and women who were there for hours on end making sure they were fed and hydrated.
Yes, we all know the two tragedies that happened last week. I send my prayers to the victims. It seems that in this day and age we have to be more resilient. Challenges are coming from every direction. Alas, we shall rise to each challenge and work to overcome them all.
If there is one thing I can say about Lawrence County it is that we are a resilient bunch. Let’s keep fighting the good fight.
RAIN, HEAT, RAIN
Trust me, I have lived in much hotter climates, but I will say the dog days of summer are just about here.
What are the dog days of summer you ask? Well, the dog days are those days where the heat is sweltering and you just want to lie around like a dog.
But, did you know that technically isn’t the meaning of the dog days of summer?
Way back in ancient Greece and Rome, the dog days referred to the star Sirius rising just before the sun in late July.
If you haven’t gone outside and looked up, I suggest you do as Saturn is still at opposition. Get a high quality pair of binoculars or a small telescope and you should be able to see the great rings.
We might be in the midst of summer, but some sports enthusiasts are already looking ahead to fall for football and hunting.
Their love of seeing footballs and arrows take flight is their crescendo of their year. From small game season to rifle deer hunting and preseason to regular season football games, there is nothing better.
I never got into hunting, but I understand plenty about the sport. I played football since I was about 4 or 5 years old.
I can honestly say, I am ready to see what this football season has in store.
How many days until hunting and football camps open?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.