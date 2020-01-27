Another year has passed and another class has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. In recent memory, we have watched unanimous election of Mariano Rivera and the near-unanimous election Derek Jeter, both of the heralded New York Yankees, go into the Hall.
Plus, there has been plenty of discussion, and dissection, about whether players from baseball’s Steroid Era should be inducted. Featured on the ballot are the likes of *home run king Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Roger Clemens and others who were accused in the Mitchell Report of using performance-enhancing drugs.
The Mitchell Report, you may recall, was the independent investigation into the use of steroids and other performance enhancing drugs that were used by Major League Baseball players. Those substances were used for players to gain an advantage over the competition.
I am not sure what your stance on those players is, and you are entitled to your opinion. I know that I have mine and it is rooted in news that dates back a century to the Black Sox scandal.
“Shoeless Joe” Jackson and his teammates took money from gamblers to throw the 1919 World Series. The Chicago White Sox, tabbed by owner Charles Comiskey as the “best ever” lost to the Cincinnati Red Legs (Reds) in the 9-game series.
There has been much research over the past 100 years into the event. There has also been plenty of research and discussing into Pete Rose’s gambling habits when he was player/manager of the winners of the 1919 series more than 80 years later.
Both “Shoeless Joe” and Pete Rose are ineligible for the Hall of Fame. Sort of.
My friend told me that the feeling among the electorate at that time was both players gambled, and gambling, known as Rule 21, is illegal. Therefore, they shouldn’t be elected to the Hall.
Fifteen years ago that was as true as it is now. They gambled. But what has changed now is that baseball is involved in gambling and culling revenue from it. Doesn’t that make you think the league, and the voters for the Hall of Fame should take another look at the players who have been banned for gambling? Technically it isn’t Major League Baseball that is keeping “Shoeless Joe” out of the Hall of Fame. His lifetime ban was lifted when he died in 1951. As for Rose, well he is still alive.
Ballots were cast this week for the Hall of Fame and players who cheated, which to me is the same as gambling, were featured on the ballot. None of those players were elected.
And here is something to think about. Alex Karras who played in the National Football League from 1958 to 1962 and 1964 to 1970 is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Do you know why he missed the 1963 season? He was suspended for gambling, but was elected to the Hall after a stellar career.
I think it is time for the Baseball Hall of Fame to reconsider “Shoeless Joe,” and even Pete Rose, if it is willing to put players from the Steroid Era on the ballot.
